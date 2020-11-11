SALTSBURG — Indiana County drug investigators, saying that they answered local residents’ complaints of drug peddling in their neighborhood, seized supplies of methamphetamine and drug sales-related paraphernalia and charged a man and woman on Friday with felony trafficking offenses.
Police charged Jacqueline Pratt, 51, and James Higgins, 40, both of Saltsburg, following a raid on their home in the 700 block of Salt Street, Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi reported Monday.
Manzi said Saltsburg, Indiana, Homer City and Clymer police teamed with the county sheriff’s office to identify and arrest Pratt and Higgins. The charges were filed by Clymer officer Hunter Scherf in complaints filed Friday evening before on-call District Judge Christopher Welch of Clymer.
Both remained in the Indiana County Jail today with bond set at $50,000. Preliminary hearings are set for Monday.
“Hopefully, any other people who are dealing drugs in that community see this as an opportunity to stop their involvement in the drug trade and seek help with any addiction issues they are facing,” Manzi wrote in a news release.
Pratt and Higgins each were charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver drugs and misdemeanor counts of possession of meth, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.