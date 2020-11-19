Saltsburg Elementary School will be closed to students beginning today as the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District moves another building to online learning.
In a letter dated Wednesday, acting superintendent Dr. Charles Koren wrote that the school is closed to in-person instruction through Tuesday, after which students have a break for the Thanksgiving holiday. Koren said students are expected to return to in-school instruction Nov. 30.
The letter reported two positive cases reported Wednesday at Saltsburg Elementary and said more than 20 staff and students are in quarantine.
Blairsville Elementary School closed Monday as officials reported more than 10 staff members and students in quarantine.
The district’s remaining buildings — Blairsville Middle/High School and Saltsburg Middle/High School — remain open.
A COVID-19 dashboard is available on the district’s website, www.b-ssd.org.
And United School District announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that students will move to remote learning starting Friday through Dec. 4.
The district posted a letter dated Wednesday from elementary school Principal Lewis Kindja regarding a fourth-grader who contracted COVID-19, and announced confirmed cases in high school students on Monday and Tuesday.
United will operate in person today for students and staff to prepare for the transition to virtual instruction.
Faculty and staff will be in the elementary and high school buildings during regularly scheduled school hours.
The buildings will be open only to employees. Any student requiring assistance with an assignment or who has a question for their teacher can call or email for help.
Virtual parent/teacher conferences scheduled for Wednesday will still take place, and Thanksgiving break will continue as planned.
The district said more details will be forthcoming.