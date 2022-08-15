The Saltsburg Farmers’ Market is hosting its first “Kids’ Baking Challenge” event from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Saltsburg Canal Park, right off Point Street.
Children between ages 6-14 who registered for the event will put their baking skills to the test by competing against other young bakers. Each entry must be a type of cupcake, cookie, pastry, roll, muffin, bar or doughnut, and each dish will be scored based on taste, appearance and creativity. Whoever receives the highest score will win a $50 prize.
“The judging starts at 3:30 p.m.,” said farmers’ market board member Lorrie Johnson. “Then, they’re going to sell the baked goods, and all the money raised will go toward CAMA, a disaster relief (organization).”
CAMA is a ministry supported by the Faith Alliance Church, which will also be present at the event hosting a free “Kids Corner” with activities for children such as crafts, Johnson said.
According to Michelle Jesko, promoter for the farmers’ market, the kids’ bake-off event was inspired by Saltsburg elementary librarian Carly Hruska.
“Carly just had the idea to do it and thought the farmers’ market would be a good venue for it,” Jesko said, “and we agreed.”
The farmers’ market will have its usual live music from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, featuring artists Julie Dunmire and Joe D’Aquila, who typically perform oldies music from the ‘50s and ‘60s, according to Johnson. There will be 23 vendors present, including food, farm and craft vendors.
“We have an assortment of crafters,” Jesko said. “Everything from homemade crocheted items, to homemade bird feeders, to wood crafts (and) repurposed crafts. ... We also have farmers who come with produce.”
Some of the farm vendors that will be present include Leap Farms; Ben Staymates, who sells roasted peanuts and fresh produce; Clair Martin Farm, which sells a variety of fruits and vegetables; McChesney Farms, which sells all-beef products; Mother Mary’s Meats, which sells various beef and pork products; and Stella Manor Farm, which sells produce as well as frozen, vacuum-sealed poultry.
“You can definitely tell the difference between something that was farm-raised and bought in a grocery store,” Johnson said.
According to Jesko, the farmers’ market is looking for more vendors to add to its roster.
“We’re looking for one more food vendor,” Jesko said, “but we’re open to any kinds of vendors as far as crafters go. Whatever vendors reach out to us, their products have to be homemade, handmade or home grown. ... For crafters and farmers, it’s just a $5 setup fee, and the (setup fee for) food vendors is $10.”
The Saltsburg Farmers Market opened in 2021 with a few vendors but has more-than doubled in size since its inception.
“Last year was our first year,” Johnson said. “It’s remarkable how it’s grown, because I think we started out with 10 or so vendors, and now we average (more than) 20 vendors.”
Johnson said the weather can impact how many vendors show up, however.
After Thursday’s event, the farmers’ market will have two more scheduled market days on Sept. 1 and Sept. 22. The farmer’s market will also host an October Fest event from 1 to 9 p.m. Sept 17.
Vendors that wish to contribute to the farmers’ market can either message the Saltsburg Farmers’ Market Facebook account or contact Jesko at (724) 840-0167.