Farmers market

The Saltsburg Farmers’ Market is hosting its first “Kids’ Baking Challenge” event from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Saltsburg Canal Park, right off Point Street.

Children between ages 6-14 who registered for the event will put their baking skills to the test by competing against other young bakers. Each entry must be a type of cupcake, cookie, pastry, roll, muffin, bar or doughnut, and each dish will be scored based on taste, appearance and creativity. Whoever receives the highest score will win a $50 prize.