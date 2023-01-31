Kid at library
Metro Creative Graphics

The Saltsburg Free Library is bringing back its free storytime program for children ages 3-7 with four weeks of story hour beginning 6 p.m. Thursday at the library.

The Saltsburg library paused its storytime program due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the library is coming back in full force with four weeks of story hour from 6 to 7 p.m. each Thursday — featuring special guest readers, rhyme time, crafts, snacks and stickers for kids to put in their storytime passbooks.