The Saltsburg Free Library is bringing back its free storytime program for children ages 3-7 with four weeks of story hour beginning 6 p.m. Thursday at the library.
The Saltsburg library paused its storytime program due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the library is coming back in full force with four weeks of story hour from 6 to 7 p.m. each Thursday — featuring special guest readers, rhyme time, crafts, snacks and stickers for kids to put in their storytime passbooks.
Each storytime will fit a specific educational theme. Because the first storytime event falls on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, the first theme will be Groundhog Day and government. Saltsburg councilmember Abraham Kline will read “Vote for Our Future!” by Margaret McNamara and “Punxsutawney Phyllis” by Susanna Hill.
Before reading the stories, however, Kline will briefly introduce himself and describe his role as a Saltsburg councilmember.
“The speaker will do a short introduction about who they are and what they do in the community,” said library volunteer Pat Selinger. “I think it’ll be a fun event, but it also has an aspect of education to it and highlights some of (our) community helpers.”
After Kline reads the first book, “Vote for Our Future!,” the children will vote on whether they want to sing or work on crafts next, and Kline will tally the votes. The children will receive water, snacks and storytime passports with stickers as well as bookmarks designed by the League of Women Voters. For the first storytime, children will also receive a children’s “I Voted” sticker to get them excited about government and voting, Selinger said.
The theme of the second storytime event Thursday, Feb. 9, will be Valentines Day.
A library board member will read “D.W.’s Library Card” by Marc Brown as well as “Will you be my Valentine?” and “Valentine Friends” by Steven Kroll. Like with each storytime event, children will have the opportunity to sing, participate in crafts and eat snacks.
The theme of the third story hour, Feb. 16, will be firemen and feature a fire fighter reading “Working Hard with the Busy Fire Truck” by Jordan Horowitz and “Firefighter Gil!” by Nickelodeon Publishing. The theme of the fourth event, Feb. 23, will highlight EMTs and feature an EMT worker as the storytime reader.
“We looked to see what books we had in the library that fit the topics,” Selinger said. “The books that will be read will be available in the library at any time.”
Selinger said the Saltsburg Library Storytime Series will be free and open to anyone, but the stories and activities are tailored toward children ages 3 to 7.
She said she hopes to make the storytime series an annual event that gives kids something to do after the holidays and showcases the library’s resources.
“I thought making it a series rather than once a month would get the kids engaged and excited, and then, when it’s over, they can look forward to another one,” Selinger said. “People really went all out to make this a really nice event for our local kids. ... I think it will be fun. I think it will be nice. I think it will showcase the library. ... It’s nice to see libraries have an impact and continue to be viable resources to the community.”