Author, documentary filmmaker and criminal consultant Andrea Niapas will present crime scene dioramas, including a diorama she made for the murder of Blairsville dentist John Yelenic, at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Saltsburg Free Library.
The free presentation, titled “Death Needs Answers: Let No Victim be Forgotten,” will feature Mary Ann Clark, Yelenic’s cousin, describing her experience walking into the house where Yelenic was killed for the first time.
Niapas’ portion of the presentation will focus on forensic science, the history of crime scene dioramas and how dioramas are used in the field. Mary Ann Clark’s portion will be more personal, focusing on the emotions that come with losing a loved one to murder.
“Andrea asked me if I would talk about what it was like when we were finally permitted to enter (Yelenic’s) house,” Clark said. “I mean, I did it, but I guess I never really talked to anybody about what it was like. It was so surreal being in his house after what went on there.”
Clark said she will be referring to Niapas’ diorama as she describes how she felt and what she saw that day.
Yelenic was murdered in his home by former Pennsylvania state trooper Kevin Foley in 2006 after a bitter separation from his wife, Michele Yelenic, who was having an affair with Foley. Clark said to this day, Yelenic’s family still doesn’t know what Foley wanted to accomplish the night of the murder.
“It’s all like it just happened yesterday, no matter how much time is in between,” Clark said. “I’m always happy when somebody wants to remember John. I never want him to be forgotten. It was so wrong what happened to him. Such a sad commentary on mankind.”
Niapas said she will bring about 15 crime scene dioramas she constructed, in Phcluding dioramas of other Pennsylvania murders such as the 2017 murder of Karen LeClair, in Erie; the 1919 murder of Emma Austraw, in Derry; and the 1985 kidnapping and attempted murder of Nancy Bonnett, in Butler County.
Niapas said she will also bring about 40 of her books to sell with all proceeds going toward the Saltsburg Free Library, which is run entirely by volunteers, according to library board member Carol Pizer. Among the books sold at the event will be Niapas’ 2012 book “Death Needs Answers: The Cold-Blooded Murder of Dr. John Yelenic,” which led to Niapas’ consulting work with Discovery Channel’s investigative series “In Cold Blood” and “Deadly Sins.”
“This is (the library’s) first presentation,” Pizer said. “We are excited as a library to be sponsoring this and having it open to the public. It seems that people are very interested, so we’re expecting a good turnout.”
Pizer said proceeds raised for the library during the event will be spent on things like books and necessary supplies to keep the library running.
Niapas and Clark have made a number of TV appearances since Yelenic’s murder, including on A&E’s “Psychic Investigators” series and NBC’s “Dateline.” Clark said she and Niapas got particularly close during the investigation.
“At some point, the case seemed to be going cold,” Clark said. “At that time, Andrea called me and asked if I could use any help. I was looking for anyone who could shake things up. She was like my right arm from that point until the verdict.”
Clark said she and Niapas have stayed in touch since, occasionally having lunch and getting together to talk.
Their presentation Saturday, however, will be a first for them. In addition to Clark giving her unique perspective entering the crime scene for the first time, this will be the public debut of Niapas’ crime scene dioramas, and it will be the first time Niapas and Clark present together.