Saltsburg Borough Council Member Abraham Kline read two books to roughly 10 children during a storytime event Thursday at the Saltsburg Free Library.

The Saltsburg library paused its storytime program due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the program came back in full force Thursday with the library’s first installment of a four-week storytime series from 6 to 7 p.m. each Thursday — featuring special guest readers, rhyme time, crafts, snacks and stickers for kids to put in their storytime passports.