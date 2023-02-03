Saltsburg Borough Council Member Abraham Kline read two books to roughly 10 children during a storytime event Thursday at the Saltsburg Free Library.
The Saltsburg library paused its storytime program due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the program came back in full force Thursday with the library’s first installment of a four-week storytime series from 6 to 7 p.m. each Thursday — featuring special guest readers, rhyme time, crafts, snacks and stickers for kids to put in their storytime passports.
The library’s new storytime series, which continues through Thursday, Feb. 23, is tailored toward children ages 3-7. Each story hour fits a specific educational theme. Thursday’s themes were government/voting and Groundhog Day.
After introducing himself and describing the role of a council member, Kline, the special guest reader, read “Vote for Our Future!” by Margaret McNamara and “Punxsutawney Phyllis” by Susanna Hill. Following the first story, Kline helped the kids work on crafts.
“I’ve been working with kids a lot of my adult life,” Kline said. “I used to be a school bus driver. I worked with an after-school program. It’s always fun. ... I thought it was nice to be able to teach kids about voting. Never too early, right?”
Kline said he heard about the chance to participate in story hour in an email he received from the borough office. He said he likes working with kids and is always looking for ways to make a positive impact, so he jumped on the opportunity.
“I’m thankful to the library that they allowed me the chance to do this,” Kline said. “I’m always looking for opportunities to try to help out in the community, so any time I get the chance to do it, I’m always up for it. ... I’m having a fun time. The people here, the kids, the parents, they’re all exciting to be with.”
Children who participate in the program receive storytime passports where they can place stickers. The library awards a sticker at the end of each story hour, and children who collect all four stickers over the four weeks of storytime will receive a special sticker designating them an assistant volunteer library aid.
But anyone who misses one of the story hours can still collect all four stickers by reading or checking out the books from the program.
“There will be four stickers,” said library volunteer and storytime coordinator Pat Selinger. “The fifth sticker, for everyone who has a complete book of four, will be a special sticker with the child’s name on it, and it will let us know that they’re an assistant volunteer librarian’s aide.
“And if someone didn’t make it tonight or misses it (later), they can come into the library during library hours and read one of the books themselves or take it out. ... So, even if they weren’t here tonight, they can still get the sticker by reading the book.”
Selinger said she was happy with the turnout and expects attendance to grow in coming weeks.
“I’m very excited (about the turnout),” Selinger said. “I think (the program) will only grow in the next few weeks. The kids seem to be having a great time, and that’s what’s important.”