SALTSBURG — Plenty of response is reported for upcoming farmers’ markets and an Oktoberfest in Saltsburg Borough.
“Several farmers and some crafters have responded,” Mayor Karen Cumberledge said about the markets that will begin with a June 17 gathering from 4 to 7 p.m. in Canal Park.
Meetings have been taking place for both the markets and Oktoberfest, an event scheduled for Oct. 16 in Canal Park. Discussion of those events as well as Canal Days, now slated for June 4-6, were among topics at Monday’s Saltsburg Borough Council meeting.
Volunteers are seeking ways to raise money for Canal Days, including fireworks to take place there. The ways include a GoFundMe page that so far has drawn $125 of the $7,000 sought for Canal Days.
“Historic Canal Days just isn’t about music, crafts, and food,” Katie Morris wrote on that GoFundMe page. “It is about family and friends and a small town who gathers on a river bank to enjoy together a firework show.”
Other fundraising goes beyond the borough’s Canal Park events. Cumberledge said Saltsburg will seek state Multimodal Transportation Fund grants to help improve pedestrian walkways in the borough.
Borough Engineer Vince Seyko said progress has been reported in the borough’s Corrective Action Plan for combined sewer overflows to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
Additionally, the borough and its engineering consultants at Morris Knowles & Associates of Delmont will take part in an online seminar Thursday about DEP’s Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grants Program. The borough also is seeking $294,000 in stimulus funding through the federal American Rescue Plan signed earlier this spring by President Joe Biden, for work on Point Street between Water and Salt streets. The borough received a letter sent by Indiana County Office of Planning and Development Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. and Assistant Director LuAnn Zak detailing sorts of infrastructure that could be funded through that federal program.
Included are stormwater improvements and community facilities.
Also Monday, borough council approved the low bid from Compass Minerals for road salt, at $91.44 per ton. It authorized the advertising of Ordinance No. 289, which would allow the borough to vacate a paper alley, Birch Avenue between Getty and Indiana avenues, allowing homeowners to claim it. And it tabled action on a donation regarding the Saltsburg Pool.
Borough officials also said volunteers, including borough secretaries and community members, will gather at noon today to plant flowers in pots throughout the town.