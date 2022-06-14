The Saltsburg Historical Society met recently to honor the recipient of its annual $1,000 scholarship.
The contest was open to any senior in the River Valley School District.
Madison Prenni, daughter of Lou and Patty Prenni, was chosen to be the winner this year.
Madison has been very active during her high school years.
She has been involved in cheerleading, rugby and school musicals.
She is an all-conference cheerleader and an all-conference Chorus awardee.
She was also valedictorian of her 2022 class at River Valley High School.
Madison will attend Notre Dame, majoring in science pre-professional studies as she plans to become a pediatric surgeon. She will also be on the cheerleading squad there.