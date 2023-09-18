A 27-year-old Saltsburg male died from a motorcycle accident that occurred at approximately 2:19 a.m. Saturday near 154 Route 156, Avonmore, according to Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson.

Deputy coroner Sean Hribal pronounced the Saltsburg male dead at the scene at 3:35 a.m., Carson said. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head as a result of the accident, according to Carson.