A 27-year-old Saltsburg male died from a motorcycle accident that occurred at approximately 2:19 a.m. Saturday near 154 Route 156, Avonmore, according to Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson.
Deputy coroner Sean Hribal pronounced the Saltsburg male dead at the scene at 3:35 a.m., Carson said. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head as a result of the accident, according to Carson.
The Saltsburg male was traveling east on a Harley Davidson motorcycle along Route 156 when he failed to negotiate a right curve on the roadway, crossed the center line into the opposite lane of travel, left the north shoulder of Route 156, traveled through a grassy area, then struck a tree before coming to rest, Carson said. The decedent was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, Carson said.
Avonmore Borough Police and Pennsylvania State Police, Kiski Barracks, investigated and will release additional details at their discretion, according to Carson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.