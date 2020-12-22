SALTSBURG — One ongoing plague, COVID-19, forced cancellation of a meeting meant to discuss another plague, drugs, in Saltsburg Borough.
Casey Bush, writer of a blog about the drug problem in his neighborhood, said the meeting scheduled by the group Saltsburg Neighbors Stand United for Monday night in Saltsburg council chambers had been canceled last week.
Mayor Karen Cumberledge said Saltsburg Neighbors Stand United planned “a sort of brainstorming meeting.” Bush described it as a group effort “to bring heads together to nip this in the bud.”
The cancellation came after Gov. Tom Wolf announced a new series of restrictions on indoor activities, as part of a series of “temporary mitigation measures” in effect until Jan. 4.
“The meeting will be held after the new year when hopefully some of these crazy restrictions are lifted or at least eased,” Councilwoman Michelle Gardner Jesko posted on the Facebook “Saltsburg News and Views” page.
“I am happy to see all the interest in this meeting,” Jesko posted. “Regardless of how you feel about these restrictions … and believe me I do not agree with some … the borough has to follow them when allowing an outside group to use borough owned facilities.”
Bush said in his blog that he has dealt with alleged drug-pushing activities next door to his home for several years.
“I’ve watched in horror over the course of the past 20-plus years as the element that now resides next door to me has slithered its way up the Kiski Valley, leaving a trail of misery, sorrow and death in its wake,” Bush wrote in his “The Bent Spoon” blog.
“I have personally been dealing with this issue across the street from me for at least 15 years,” Jesko posted. “While I would love to get this started as soon as possible, a few more weeks will be fine.”