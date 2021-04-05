SALTSBURG — A vacant former restaurant next door to the Saltsburg borough building is one step closer to demolition after its owners failed to appear at Monday’s borough council meeting.
In a letter to Gen and Eve Properties and Remodeling LLC, of Fulshear, Texas, Mayor Karen M. Cumberledge said the building at 308 Point St. “is in violation of Local Ordinance 249 regarding Dangerous Buildings.”
Cumberledge said Gen and Eve bought the building Feb. 26 from Point Street Trust of Philadelphia, which in turn had purchased the building for back taxes.
Monday’s meeting was the last opportunity for Gen and Eve to make a case for not demolishing the building. Now the Texas firm will be taken “in a timely manner” before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr., who could order the building’s demolition.
One resident argued that the building could not be demolished because it is in a historical zone, but borough officials including Solicitor Wayne Kablack argued that council is within its rights to deal with the structure as a “dangerous building.”
The historic status of Saltsburg has prompted the borough’s historical society to draw up a plaque honoring the town’s founder Andrew Boggs.
It will be installed on a wall on a lot adjacent to the Saltsburg Presbyterian Church and dedicated during Canal Days later this year.
Canal Days didn’t happen last year because of the pandemic, but plans have begun to hold the event June 4-6. Fundraising for fireworks to be displayed there is an issue, but borough officials hope that they can hold some sort of raffle to raise an estimated $15,000 needed.
Councilwoman Michelle Jesko normally would be in charge of such a raffle, other members of council said, but she was absent from Monday’s meeting, as was Councilwoman Jill Raabe.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by borough resident Katie Morris for Canal Days fireworks but so far no one has made any pledges for it.
The mayor said meetings will be held on April 13 at 3 p.m. to discuss plans for an Oktoberfest in the borough on Saturday, Oct. 16, and then at 4 p.m. that same day to discuss plans for a farmers’ market.
Bell was among those in the audience Monday night. Borough officials said he has been very supportive of Saltsburg since taking office earlier this year.
“Bob, we needed you recently and you were there for us,” Council President P.J. Hruska said.
Also Monday, council gave its blessing to continued outdoor dining through year’s end by the Point Street Tavern — which will be allowed except during Canal Days.
Also, tavern co-owner Don Bucco asked, “would there be an issue to have an acoustic guitar in that canal spot?” Borough officials said it likely would not be a problem.
One condition for outdoor dining is to allow 48 inches of walking space from the curb.
“It has to be enough that two people can walk comfortably without one of them having to step out into the street,” Cumberledge said.
Police Officer In Charge Don Isherwood said part-time Officer Jake Pepper has completed his training and now can work two days a week.
However, that could be short-lived. Borough officials said they had heard Pepper may be hired by the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office.
Also Tuesday, Isherwood reminded the community about the 10 p.m. curfew that is in effect nightly for those 16 and under. Borough officials wanted that reminder as warmer weather returns and young people are out later.
Council also voted to reject all bids for road materials offered through the Indiana-Westmoreland Council of Governments.