SALTSBURG — Following an organizing meeting last week, plans have been announced for a monthly farmers’ market in Saltsburg’s Canal Park.
“It”s our first year and we are looking forward to the start of a great annual event,” Mayor Karen Cumberledge said Friday.
The markets are scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. on June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16 and Oct. 7.
“All we need now are vendors,” the mayor said. “Anyone who wants to participate can email salt@comcast.net or snail-mail us at Saltsburg Borough, 320 Point St., Saltsburg PA 15681.”
On the Saltsburg News and Views Facebook page, local resident Krystin Kelly shared a link to general guidelines for farmers’ markets as offered on the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s www.agri culture.pa.gov website.