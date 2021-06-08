SALTSBURG — Borough Council voted Monday night to approve an ordinance that vacates one paper street in Saltsburg, after hearing the mayor suggest a way to turn another paper street into a walkway complete with such amenities as benches, trees, trash cans and lights.
Mayor Karen Cumberledge said the borough could seek a Multimodal Transportation Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for a connection of Washington Street from Salt Street, Saltsburg’s main street, to Plum Way and High Street.
The juncture of Washington and Salt streets is part of state Route 286, which turns right from Salt Street toward the bridge over the Kiskiminetas River into Loyalhanna Township.
Maps now show the paper street as “Washington Road,” which follows a sewer main going up a hillside from Salt Street to Plum Way.
Borough Engineer Vince Seyko said Saltsburg could ask for a grant covering 80 percent of the cost of such a walkway, with the remaining 20 percent coming from a local source such as liquid fuels money.
An application has to be made to DCED by July 31. Council could act on a resolution authorizing such an application at its meeting next month.
Meanwhile, council gave final approval to Ordinance No. 289, which would allow the borough to vacate a paper alley, Birch Avenue between Getty and Indiana avenues, allowing homeowners to claim it.
There barely was a quorum to approve that ordinance. Council President P.J. Hruska was joined by councilors Joseph Penta, Lorrie Johnson and Terry Cumberledge. Councilors Jill Raabe, Michelle Jesko and John Lombardo were absent.
Council also received a letter from the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency about a series of upcoming meetings where updates may be made to the Hazard Mitigation Plan approved for Indiana County in 2018.
Three meetings are scheduled for public officials from across the county, on June 30, July 7 and July 14, with the June 30 meeting, where Saltsburg likely will send representation, taking place at the Indiana Fire Association’s West Station in White Township.
Plans continue for the first Saltsburg Farmers Market, scheduled June 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Canal Park. The mayor said another meeting is scheduled to discuss those plans Thursday.
Applications for would-be vendors can be found on the Saltsburg Farmers Market Facebook page.
Council also heard from borough resident Lara Brady, appearing along with her son Jerry, a member of Boy Scout Troop 345 in New Alexandria. She was asking borough officials about a possible Eagle project her son could undertake, beginning in September.