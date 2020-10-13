NORTH APOLLO — A 41-year-old Saltsburg woman faces a number of charges related to an incident Wednesday.
Officer Thomas Dessell of the Kiskiminetas Township Police Department said in a report that at 1:54 p.m. Oct. 7, the department responded to a residence along Center Avenue in North Apollo Borough for a report of a vehicle not being returned to the owner.
The report said the owner told police the suspect, Lisa Alsippi, had borrowed her vehicle at 8 a.m. that day and failed to return it. Numerous attempts to contact Alsippi were made but were unsuccessful, Dessell’s report said.
The report said that while the officer was interviewing the victim, Alsippi arrived at the residence with the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded seven stamp bags of heroin in the center console, according to Dessell. Alsippi also was found to be wanted on an outstanding drug offense, police said.
According to an Armstrong County Common Pleas Court docket, a motion was filed Friday for a bench warrant hearing in a case originally brought before Ford City Magisterial District Judge J. Gary Decomo.
Alsippi also had a suspended driver’s license at the time of the incident, police said. Alsippi was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant and lodged at the Armstrong County Jail, the report said.
She also was charged in a criminal complaint with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.
Indiana Gazette staff writer Patrick Cloonan contributed to this report.