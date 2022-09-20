The Indiana Area School District is partnering with Veterans Affairs of Indiana County to conduct a “Salute to Heroes” Night on Friday.
On that night, all current and past military service members, as well as local first responders, are admitted into the football game for free.
Indiana Area School District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich said the Indiana Area School District Board of Directors and the entire IASD family “are grateful for the dedication, service and selflessness displayed by these heroes” and wanted to show them some appreciation.
“Our country and community are comprised of everyday heroes who help make Indiana an amazing place to live and raise a family,” he said. “On behalf of the IASD Board of Directors, I thank you for your dedication to our community and our country, and for bringing that greatness to IASD in a variety of roles — coaching, volunteering, mentoring, teaching and leading to name a few.”
Vuckovich said it is his hope that the entire community will show up to the game and help the school honor who he called “our hometown heroes.”
“The past several years have reminded us all of the need to unite and come together,” he said. “I am hopeful that on Friday, we can show our gratitude to those who have given and continue to give so much, because we are better together.”
Indiana will entertain the Highlands Golden Rams at 7 p.m. Friday.