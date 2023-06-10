salvation-army.jpg
Picasa

Summer Day Camp is in session from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays for eight consecutive weeks starting on Monday and ending Aug. 4, with most activities taking place at the Salvation Army Indiana Worship and Service Center, 635 Water Street in Indiana.

This year the Summer Day Camp theme is “The Summer Olympics” which will be built into “Fitness Fridays.”