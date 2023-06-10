Summer Day Camp is in session from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays for eight consecutive weeks starting on Monday and ending Aug. 4, with most activities taking place at the Salvation Army Indiana Worship and Service Center, 635 Water Street in Indiana.
This year the Summer Day Camp theme is “The Summer Olympics” which will be built into “Fitness Fridays.”
On Fitness Fridays campers will participate in recreational activities. Campers will also learn more about health and nutrition during cooking classes with Adagio Health and Aetna, who have partnered with The Salvation Army this summer to ensure our kids stay happy and healthy.
Other days of the week have a unique education focus where campers will learn about various subjects in hands-on ways.
Mondays are focused on math.
Tuesdays are for science.
Wednesdays are for English.
Thursdays are for history.
Campers will be visiting multiple different locations throughout the Indiana area, including Mack Park Pool and the Indiana Free Library.
Occasionally campers will attend field trips outside of Indiana County, but permission slips will be given to parents prior to the excursion.
Field trips will include: Go Bonkers, Pittsburgh Zoo, Blairsville Underground Railroad, Indiana Free Library, Mack Park Pool, and Blue Spruce Park.
Special guest presenters and visitors will include: Adagio Health, Aetna, the Indiana Borough Police Department, The Carnegie Science Center’s Science on the Road and the Mobile Library.
Summer Day Camp is closed during all national holidays observed by The Salvation Army and other instances in which the church and office are closed. Parents will be notified in advance/
The camp now is an extension of the Salvation Army’s after-school Ark of Learning Program which runs concurrent with the school year.
Camp is open to youth ages 6-14.
Camp funding is provided through camper fees, community donations, and United Way Support. The cost of Day Camp is $50 per week per camper.
