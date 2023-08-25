The Salvation Army’s Indiana Worship and Service Center, 635 Water St., is accepting seasonal 2023 applications for a variety of programs, including:
• Angel Tree, Christmas gift assistance for children ages 14 and under.
The Salvation Army’s Indiana Worship and Service Center, 635 Water St., is accepting seasonal 2023 applications for a variety of programs, including:
• Angel Tree, Christmas gift assistance for children ages 14 and under.
• Coats for Kids/Project Bundle Up, providing new winter outerwear for children ages birth-18 and seniors ages 62 and over.
• Kicks for Kids, limited program admission is available, for school-aged children grades K-12.
• Holiday Meals, for participating families and seniors ages 62 and over.
• Sheetz for the Kidz (limited to those living in Zip Code 15701), providing Christmas assistance to families with children ages 0 to 18. Eligible families must live in the same zip code as a participating Sheetz location and not have participated in the past two years.
The Army advises that families can sign-up only for one seasonal program per year, be it Angel Tree, Toys for Tots or Angels’ Wings.
Signups are scheduled at the 635 Water Street address from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 5, 7, 19 and 21, and Oct. 3, 5, 17 and 19.
Signups also are scheduled there from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 13 and Oct. 11.
Applications also are available through The Salvation Army of Indiana Facebook page.
Once applications have been submitted, applicants are asked to please send proof of:
• Photo identification with current Indiana County address for Adult #1 only.
• Proof of all household income (last 30 days).
• A birth certificate for each child or certificate of adoption, documentation of legal guardianship, Compass household printout, etc.
Documentation can be mailed to The Salvation Army, PO Box 525, Indiana PA 15701; hand-delivered to 635 Water St., Indiana PA 15701; or emailed to christy.ooten@use.salvationarmy.org.
