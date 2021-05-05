The Salvation Army Indiana Worship and Service Center recently launched Sally’s Choice Pantry, created to support local families and individuals in need of emergency food assistance while also providing a space where they can “shop” for specific items.
Families and individuals in need are welcome to come in and “shop” for items according to their family size, rather than receiving a pre-packed food box. New glass-front refrigerator and freezer units have just been installed with the help of a grant funding the project.
“This new pantry means that families will have the chance to reduce food waste while also cooking healthier meals together, because it allows them to plan and make sure the food they receive accommodates their needs,” said Lt. Candace Horsman, commanding officer, The Salvation Army Indiana Worship and Service Center.
Sally’s Choice Pantry is open to all Indiana County residents experiencing food insecurities and it can be accessed every 90 days. Those in need must make an appointment by calling (724) 465-2530 ext. 10. Appointments will be scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
In addition, the Corps has also launched Sally’s Little Pantry, which is modeled after other regional “Little Free Pantries.” The community is invited to donate the food items that they can give and are also invited to take what they need. The Salvation Army Indiana Worship and Service Center’s Men’s Ministries Group built Sally’s Little Pantry for those in need.
“Sally’s Little Pantry is providing a great way for community members to Do The Most Good — if they are able — by donating a can of vegetables or other nonperishable foods for their neighbors in need,” Horsman said. “It’s an easy way for people to access food if they are experiencing a tough time, and we hope our local families feel supported every time they pass our Little Free Pantry.”