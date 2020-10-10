On several levels locally, anyway.
On Thursday, officials of The Salvation Army’s worship and service center in Indiana delivered four tabletop kettles to Indiana Area, Penns Manor Area, Purchase Line and United high schools.
As the local Army corps posted on Facebook, “These schools have all agreed to participate in a spin-off of our annual Red Kettle Campaign called the ‘Create a Kettle Challenge.’ For this challenge, art students from each high school will decorate one of our tabletop kettles that will be placed in various community businesses from mid-November until the end of December.”
Meanwhile, the Army’s Pittsburgh-based Western Pennsylvania Division is looking for volunteers across 28 counties who want to help what this year will be called “Rescue Christmas,” the theme for the 2020 campaign.
“We’re trying to get people to start thinking about it now,” said Lt. Candace Horsman, who recently was transferred by The Salvation Army from Aliquippa to Indiana to serve as the local corps’ officer-in-charge.
“Families are in need, and a lot of families are really hurting,” said Horsman, a Massachusetts native who previously worked with the ministry in DuBois and Aliquippa. “I believe we already have 129 families signed up for Christmas (toys, and) we have about 200 children for the coat program.”
Indeed, she said, the local need seems to have doubled, at least in terms of food pantry distribution, because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Divisional spokesman Stephanie Rex said The Western Pennsylvania Division provided 256,054 meals and 72,118 food boxes during the first three months of the pandemic, equal to 70 percent of the total meals and 50 percent of the total food boxes provided throughout the 12 full months of last fiscal year.
“It is estimated that we will serve up to 155 percent more people this year with Christmas assistance: helping to put food on the table, helping to pay their bills, offering a safe place of shelter and warmth, and providing gifts and toys for children,” Rex said.
She added that The Salvation Army in western Pennsylvania will station its iconic red kettles at local retailers beginning in November, where people can donate in the spirit of the season.
“The need now is greater than ever, and our dedicated volunteers have a direct impact in helping our neighbors across the region who are struggling, as there is no quarantine from hunger, from homelessness, or from poverty,” said divisional commander Major Raphael Jackson. “We are prioritizing safety for all as we continue to navigate life during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we know that it is now more important than ever to raise funds for people in need.”
Rex said volunteer bell ringers must wear a mask during their entire shift; that all kettle equipment will be sanitized at the beginning and end of each day: and, as an individual approaches the kettle, bell ringers will be trained to step aside to allow 6 feet of separation for safe social distancing — and will not have any physical contact with any donations or individuals.
Beyond that, Rex said, kettle locations will offer Google and Apple Pay, providing a contactless, safe and easy way for people to give and Rescue Christmas for those in need.
Those wishing to volunteer to work with the Indiana worship and service center can contact Horsman at (724) 465-2530 ext. 13.