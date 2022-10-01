National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is Nov. 14-21, and will give residents of west-central Pennsylvania the chance to impact the lives of children around the world. The world’s largest Christmas project of its kind, it collects and delivers shoeboxes full of fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items.
Operation Christmas Child gives this unique opportunity to school, church and community groups, as well as individuals.
For many children, it’s the first gift they have ever received, and a tangible expression of God’s love for them.
Since 1993, the project has collected and delivered more than 198 million shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.
Karla Sunderlin, regional area coordinator/Mid-Atlantic North, invites those in Indiana County to pack a box this shoebox season.
“Now — more than ever — children around the world need hope. They need to feel loved, not forgotten,” she said. “It’s such an incredible opportunity to touch a child’s life in a tangible way.”
During National Collection Week, these gift‑filled shoeboxes will be collected at local drop-off locations.
Those interested in organizing a shoebox collection project are encouraged to contact Sunderlin for information and support. There are also even greater opportunities to serve year-round on Indiana County’s Area Team, according to Sunderlin.
“Serving year-round is an opportunity to use your gifts to glorify God and grow shoebox numbers,” Sunderlin said. “You’ll serve with those who have been called by God to reach children, families and villages with the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
“Whether you have administrative or leadership skills, or just love sharing with others, we have an opportunity to explore with you.”
Across the United States, Operation Christmas Child — the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind — collected more than 9.1 million shoebox gifts in 2021.
Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2021, the ministry is now sending more than 10.5 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.