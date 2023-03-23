OSWEGO, N.Y. — Sample News Group, parent company of Oswego County Media Group, which publishes The Palladium-Times, The Valley News, The Oswego County Advertiser, and online at OswegoCounty NewsNow.com, has acquired four publications from Johnson Newspaper Corporation (JNC), based in Watertown, N.Y.

The deal includes the Batavia Daily News, Livingston County News, the Oswego County News, and the Oswego Shopper.

