OSWEGO, N.Y. — Sample News Group, parent company of Oswego County Media Group, which publishes The Palladium-Times, The Valley News, The Oswego County Advertiser, and online at OswegoCounty NewsNow.com, has acquired four publications from Johnson Newspaper Corporation (JNC), based in Watertown, N.Y.
The deal includes the Batavia Daily News, Livingston County News, the Oswego County News, and the Oswego Shopper.
Sample News Group is also the parent company of The Indiana Gazette.
The announcement was made Wednesday jointly by George “Scoop” Sample, owner of Sample News Group, and Alec Johnson, president of JNC.
“We are thrilled to be adding these publications to our Sample News Group family,” said Sample. “These news operations have been successfully run by the Johnson family and we look forward to continuing to serve these revitalized regions of western and central New York.”
“We are proud to be passing on the stewardship of these community newspapers to Sample News Group, as we continue to publish daily and weekly newspapers,” said Johnson. “Sample, like Johnson Newspaper Corp., is a company with its family name attached. Scoop has proven to us that he has the commitment and ability to ensure the continued success of these community newspapers.
“The Johnson family is proud to have contributed to the growth and success of these papers over the past several years. The commitment to local journalism, by people who live and report within the communities where these papers circulate, will continue.”
Brian Nalepa, regional vice president of Sample News Group and publisher of The Indiana Gazette, will oversee operations.
“Our commitment is to continue to provide the high-quality journalism and community engagement the Johnson family has fostered over the years,” he said. “This region has a lot of great things going on and we look forward to being an even bigger part of it.”
Sample News Group currently operates three properties and a printing plant in Oswego under the leadership of Publisher Sharon Lynett, who will be integrating the Oswego County News and Oswego Shopper into her existing operation in early April.
Sample News Group officially takes ownership of the newspapers on May 1.
Sample News Group is a privately held publishing company based in Huntingdon, Pa., with 17 daily newspapers and more than 35 weeklies and specialty magazines. The company owns and operates 30 local websites and six centralized production facilities, in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Vermont and New Hampshire. For more information, please visit samplenewsgroup.com.