Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

BLACK LICK — The Burrell Township board of supervisors returned to a full complement Wednesday with the appointment of Samuel Hilty to fill the seat left vacant in December by the resignation of Larry Henry.

Chairman Dan Shacreaw and vice chairman John Shields unanimously selected Hilty after reporting that Hilty and Thomas Lipinski scored “within a few points of each other” in interviews conducted Friday at the township office.

