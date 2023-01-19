BLACK LICK — The Burrell Township board of supervisors returned to a full complement Wednesday with the appointment of Samuel Hilty to fill the seat left vacant in December by the resignation of Larry Henry.
Chairman Dan Shacreaw and vice chairman John Shields unanimously selected Hilty after reporting that Hilty and Thomas Lipinski scored “within a few points of each other” in interviews conducted Friday at the township office.
“Actually everything came up pretty close,” Shacreaw said.
“They both interviewed very well,” Shields said. “We actually looked at the scores about half an hour ago and were a few points off each other’s. I believe it was very fairly done.”
Hilty will fill Henry’s duties as an elected administrator of the township for the remainder of the year. Township residents will elect a successor in November to fill the final four years of Henry’s term.
While Hilty will assume the duties of an elected supervisor — “the execution of legislative, executive and administrative powers in order to ensure sound fiscal management and to secure the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the township,” according to the Pennsylvania Second Class Township Code — he didn’t apply for employment as a supervisor of the road crew, leaving the township wanting for another laborer in the midst of winter.
“At some point probably closer to spring, we will advertise for a laborer. We will try to get through the winter months as we are,” Shields said.
Shacreaw and Shields said Hilty is employed fulltime in an excavation business owned by his cousin, Floyd Hilty — a former member of the board of supervisors in the 1980s and currently the chairman of the township vacancy board.
Working supervisors in Burrell Township are paid $22.72 an hour, including a 5 percent increase awarded Jan. 4 by the township board of auditors.
For performing their elected administrative duties, supervisors of second class townships with population of less than 5,000 residents may be compensated up to $1,875 a year. In Burrell Township, the supervisors are paid at the rate of $40 per meeting attended.
In other business, the supervisors voted to award pay raises of 5 percent to all other township employees. The board delayed the decision in early January in order to grant the same increase given them by the auditors.
The supervisors also agreed to advertise for public review of an ordinance regulating “the keeping of animals” within the township.
In short, the ordinance requires residents to confine animals to their own property. The ordinance makes it unlawful for anyone to keep “wild animals” in the township. Those are animals “not normally or ordinarily raised in the area and climate as livestock … or not capable of being kept as a household pet.”
Certain other animals may be prohibited by other laws or deed restrictions related with certain residential developments. It would make it unlawful to let any animal run at large.
“Years ago we had complaints about ducks on Indiana Avenue,” Shacreaw said. “We’ve had multiple people complaining over my six years about feral cats, and household cats running around on other people’s porches and using them as a bathroom, causing damage to the porches.
“The biggest thing lately has been chickens. We had four complaints in two weeks on chickens in Josephine, Strangford and Marshall Heights.”
“We’ve had complaints about chickens in the past five or six years in South Blairsville, up on Turner (Drive) … its not nothing new,” Shields said.
“It’s getting out of hand,” Shacreaw said.
Enforcement would be laid upon the township code enforcement officer. Those convicted of violations could be fined from $50 to $600.
The supervisors will consider public response to the ordinance and may vote to enact it at the next meeting on Feb. 15.