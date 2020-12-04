To whom it may concern —
DECORATING CONTEST
Downtown Indiana will kick off its Christmas Tree Decorating Contest at 740 Philadelphia St. today.
Vote by dropping your change in the “Santa Bucket” by your favorite tree. All proceeds will benefit the Teddy Bear Fund Drive.
Also, children are welcome to drop off a letter to Santa while visiting the trees. Santa will write back if you provide a return address.
Trees will be decorated by 7th St. Marketry, The Artists Hand Gallery & Espresso Bar, First Commonwealth Bank, The Flower Gallery & Balloons of Indiana, The Indiana Arts Council, Indiana County Woodturners Association, Insomnia Cookies, Trees for Troops, Welcome to Indiana and YMCA of Indiana County.
The handmade ornaments on the Indiana County Woodturners Association tree will be for sale via silent auction with the proceeds also going to the Teddy Bear Fund Drive.
The public can visit the trees and vote through Dec. 20 at the following days and times: Wednesdays noon-7 p.m.; Fridays 4–7 p.m.; Saturdays noon-5 p.m.; and Sundays noon-3 p.m.
The winning tree and donation total will be announced Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. in IRMC Park.
Downtown Indiana thanks Musser Forests Inc. for donating the trees and to Dr. Bernard Coppolo for graciously providing the contest space.
A HEARTWARMING TAIL
Sometimes a good deed is rewarded. This is certainly the case of one homeless hound that Orphans of the Storm rescued last year.
Because of a dog named Paris the shelter is receiving national attention and has the chance to win $25,000 in the Petco Foundation annual Holiday Wishes campaign.
“When we rescued Paris and her puppies she tested positive for parvo (canine parvovirus). She wasn’t expected to live and spent a month with a veterinarian. Now she has a wonderful life with one of our fantastic volunteers, Nicole Kalanavich,” said Shelter Manager Bethann Galbraith.
Kalanavich, of Rural Valley, submitted Paris’ tale and it was chosen as one of the top 50 national winners from thousands submitted across the country.
“I’m so excited that Paris’ story was selected! OOTS does a tremendous amount of work to save countless animals in need, so it’s rewarding to be able to do something to help the shelter in return,” said Kalanavich.
In her story, she highlighted how adopting Paris made her life better by giving daily reminders to slow down and find happiness in the small, ordinary moments of their day.
BETTER TO GIVE
Kudos to the dozens of volunteers who came together on Thanksgiving at the Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Company to serve over 300 meals at the 3rd annual Share Your Blessings Thanksgiving Dinner, according to Logan Dellafiora.
“Event organizer Julie Flowers said she was extremely pleased with the record turnout and vowed that the event will be back for a fourth year in 2021,” he said.
GOOD NEIGHBORS
With the first snowstorm in the area last week, a reminder that this column in the winter months regularly publishes “Good Neighbors” to recognize those who plow out driveways and shovel sidewalks for others.
Here’s how to submit your neighbor: Email the neighbor’s first and last name, street and town to mweaver@indianagazette.net, or call (724) 465-5555, ext. 283, with the same information. Be sure to spell out names and include streets and towns.
Our first good neighbor of the season is Mark Corte of South 13th Street in Indiana.
GOOD CITIZEN AWARD
There will be no light-up night, there will be no holiday parade, but one tradition is set to continue this year in Homer City.
The presentation of the annual Good Citizen Award is set for Friday evening, albeit in a closed-door ceremony at the Homer City fire station.
Acting with an abundance of caution in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance at the presentation has been limited to the award committee members representing the Homer City Business Association, the borough police, Mayor Arlene Wanatosky and the award recipient.
The Good Citizen honoree will be recognized in media announcements following the ceremony.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Helen Kuta, of Homer City, was randomly selected as the winner of The Indiana Gazette’s recent Black Friday contest. Kuta, who renewed her newspaper subscription for another year, won a $100 Sheetz gift card. … Don’t forget that Blairsville will be holding Light Up Night festivities beginning at noon on Saturday. … Please read but don’t bet on it: Penn State 28, Rutgers 14; Pitt 35, Georgia Tech 10; Steelers 24, Washington Football Team 17. … Gas prices in the Indiana area were hovering around $2.65 a gallon, compared with $2.53 statewide and $2.17 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says the recent weather had him thinking about writer Sylvia Plath, who once observed: “I know now. I know a little more how much a simple thing like a snowfall can mean to a person.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.