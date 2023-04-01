ELDERTON — No injuries are reported after a fire Friday that destroyed a sawmill and the single-story house attached to it on a private driveway off Dutch Run Road near Peterman Hill Road in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.
“We arrived on the scene to a fully involved structure fire,” Elderton Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Doug Brochetti said. “Both are a total loss.”
A man living there had wood in the sawmill, and the structure had a tin roof.
“The tin roof had to be removed,” Brochetti said. “The guy said he had all kinds of dry wood.”
Twelve companies were called to battle the fire, while others were on stand-by. Elderton was dispatched at 9:26 a.m.
“Plumville was the initial responder,” Brochetti said, followed by Elderton.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Creekside, Indiana and Iselin/West Lebanon volunteer firefighters at 9:35 a.m. Brochetti said Rural Valley, Coal Run/McIntyre, Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township, Kittanning Township, Kittanning Borough No. 1, Kiskiminetas Township and Burrell Township volunteers also were dispatched.
“We had to put dump tanks up on site,” Brochetti said. “We just had tankers from numerous companies come and fill the dump tanks.”
The fire was approximately 7.7 miles west of Creekside and 3.8 miles east of Elderton, on a back road that links Five Points Road in Indiana County with U.S. Route 422 in Armstrong County.
“It’s a good thing we were past the coal mine,” the Elderton assistant chief said, referring to a nearby Rosebud facility.
Companies called to standby included Marion Center (to Creekside), Black Lick (to Coal Run/McIntyre), Saltsburg (to Iselin/West Lebanon) and Dayton District (to Plumville).
The fire did not spread much.
“It caused a small brush fire but it was extinguished pretty quick,” the Elderton assistant chief said. “It did not extend more than an eighth of an acre.”
Elderton volunteer firefighters were on the scene until 3 p.m.
The man living in the house said he had help.
“We offered a bunch of support to him,” Brochetti said. “He has relatives who live nearby. His family is very willing to help him out in a time of need.”
Many of those involved in the Plumcreek Township fire had other battles to fight later in the day.
At 5:03 p.m. Creekside Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched by ICEMA to a vehicle accident along state Route 954 in Washington Township, Indiana County.
It was a one-vehicle accident and no injuries were reported.
ICEMA said Indiana Fire Association also was called to a vehicle accident along South Fourth Street in Indiana at 5:30 p.m. along with Citizens’ Ambulance and state police from Troop A, Indiana.
Meanwhile, a multiple-alarm fire was reported late Friday afternoon at Metco Steel Warehouse along Kiski Avenue in Leechburg, Armstrong County.
Leechburg was assisted initially by Allegheny Township, Markle, Bethel Township and Burrell Township volunteers, then a Westmoreland County Haz-Mat team, Lower Kiski Water Rescue Team, and Gilpin Township volunteer firefighters.
West Leechburg, Hyde Park and Parks Township volunteers also were called.
Reportedly, no one was in the building when the fire broke out, and no one was injured.
An Armstrong County Facebook page that monitors fire calls said the blaze was brought under control at 6:27 p.m.
Anne Cloonan of the Kittanning Leader Times contributed to this story.