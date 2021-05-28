Multiple fire companies from Indiana, Armstrong and Jefferson counties responded early Thursday to a sawmill fire along Private Road 6027 in West Mahoning Township, Indiana County.
Dayton volunteers were the first called out, at 2:17 a.m. by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, along with Plumville District, Marion Center and Perry Township (Jefferson County), as well as Citizens’ Ambulance.
Clymer and Creekside volunteers were called out on standby shortly before 3 a.m. Firefighters were on the scene until around 6 a.m. The cause is under investigation.