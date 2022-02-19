After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Say Yes to the Dress event held by the Dixonville Moose will return next month, offering area girls the opportunity to “shop” for a free prom dress, accessories and more.
Set for noon to 4 p.m. March 19 at St. John’s Hall, 125 Blackberry Road, Dixonville, Say Yes to the Dress is open to students in the Indiana, River Valley, Harmony, Homer-Center, Marion Center, Penns Manor Area, Punxsutawney, Purchase Line, Northern Cambria and United school districts.
Students must bring a school ID to be admitted and are allowed to bring one guest. There are no income requirements, and early birds will not be admitted.
This is the fifth year for the event, which is run by a team of volunteers.
Say Yes to the Dress started in 2016, inspired by an incident at an annual yard sale held by the Dixonville Moose.
According to Golda Gromley, of the Dixonville Women of the Moose, a girl wanted to buy a gown with $20 price tag but couldn’t afford it. She asked if organizers could hold the dress for her for a few weeks while she saved up the money.
Instead, Gromley asked what she could afford and took about $8 for the gown that day.
It was then organizers realized there was a need to help girls in the area get a prom dress, an expense out of reach for some students.
The items given to participating girls come from corporate and private donations, as well as through careful thrift shopping by the Women of the Moose.
Organizers were ready for the fifth annual event in 2020 but had to cancel due to pandemic shutdowns and school closures. With uncertainty regarding if schools would hold proms in 2021, they skipped that year, too.
But throughout that time period, they continued to collect donations.
This year, Gromley said girls have about 800 gowns to choose from, in addition to new shoes, jewelry and makeup.
“This year the girls are going to have a huge selection,” Gromley said.
The volunteers take care to make the girls feel as if they are having a day of shopping.
New and gently used gowns are displayed on racks with the jewelry and other items, and dressing rooms are available.
Participants can bring a parent, friend or family member to shop, and light refreshments will be served.
“It’s a fun day,” Gromley said. “It’s just for them.”
Girls will also receive gift or discount certificates for salons for hair and nail services.
Those who wish to donate to the Say Yes to the Dress event can contact the Dixonville Moose at (724) 254-9250 or contact Gromley at (724) 254-1642.