BLACK LICK — An avid outdoorsman, Dan Shacreaw wasn’t keen to the idea of posting the John Saylor Park near Josephine with a prohibition on hunting.
As a supervisor for Burrell Township, Shacreaw said Wednesday that the wishes of the public had greater weight on the decision he had to make.
Shacreaw voted with supervisor John Shields for final enactment of an ordinance banning all hunting and all discharge of weapons in the park. Chairman Larry Henry was absent from the session.
The supervisors were appalled in December to learn that someone had been illegally baiting deer in the township-owned park. Hunters there came upon a tree stand with a pile of food in direct sight, a short distance away. The woodsman responsible for the setup hasn’t been identified or prosecuted.
The supervisors first considered requiring hunters to register and get one of a limited number of permits to hunt in Saylor Park. They thought of restricting hunting there to archers. Ultimately, they settled on an outright ban.
“My opinion about the hunting ban remains the same,” Shacreaw said. “But I’ve talked to a lot of people that wanted to see it banned, and I have job to do.”
The ban takes immediate effect.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Reported that the township has posted 25 new speed limit signs on four local roads in the wake of multiple complaints from residents about speeding vehicles. School bus drivers filed many of the complaints about drivers speeding through neighborhoods and imperiling youngsters walking to their bus stops.
At a cost of about $3,500, Shacreaw said, the township studied motorists’ speeds and tallied the traffic volume in the trouble areas. The result:
• Blaire Road has been reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph.
• Marshall Heights Road had not been posted, but now has a 30 mph limit.
• Lintner Road also had not been posted, but now has been marked with a 20 mph limit.
• Old Indiana Road through Josephine has been posted at 35 mph but the supervisors found no need to change it, Shacreaw said.
“We ask all people to obey the speed limits,” Shacreaw said. “The state police wouldn’t enforce it when limits weren’t posted. So it is posted now and our job is done; the state police can enforce it when we get any more complaints.”
• Announced that Starbucks has an eye on opening a shop in Resort Plaza, in a corner of the parking lot between the Goodwill store and Club Lane. Starbucks’ request for a subdivision of the property has been forwarded to consulting engineer Jim Garvin for review.
• Reported that two drainage system installation projects would likely disrupt the flow of traffic this summer, on Strangford Road just off Old William Penn Highway and on Lear Road off Route 217. The township will start the work after the end of the school year
• Reminded residents that Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company will hold a fundraising hoagie sale June 4, the township office will be closed May 30 for Memorial Day and the supervisors will meet next on June 15.