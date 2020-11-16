CLYMER — For the third time in a year, a family-run Indiana County pharmacy is closing.
One week from today, Nov. 23, will be the final day of business for Scerbo’s Pharmacy, 530 Franklin St., Clymer, after 68 years of operations conducted by two generations of the late Frank T. Scerbo’s family.
The closing of Scerbo’s Pharmacy follows the November 2019 closing of Klingensmith’s in Shelocta and the June closing of Gatti Pharmacy in downtown Indiana.
“It’s a very personal decision,” said Scerbo’s daughter Mary Beth Marcoline. “It is the right time for me to retire from ownership.”
The pharmacy files will be transferred to Rite Aid at 375 Philadelphia St. in Indiana. Customers also can be served by other nearby Rite Aid locations, including Northern Cambria and Punxsutawney.
“They will enjoy many services that they have become accustomed to with Scerbo’s Pharmacy, and ultimately realize many new services to them as well,” said Marcoline, who has owned Scerbo’s Pharmacy since 1986, after the death of her father and her graduation from pharmacy school at Duquesne University.
She worked alongside her mother, Mary Jane, until her passing in 2009.
“My sister and my brother were also part of the equation,” Mary Beth said.
Lou Scerbo is also a pharmacist, while Luci Holuta is an accountant who handled the payroll and other financial matters. In addition, Marcoline’s daughter Marie, 19, was a third-generation employee there, starting work there three years ago.
“My decision was based on family,” Marcoline said.
She’ll join her husband, Dr. Joseph F. Marcoline, in retirement. He had been superintendent of Homer-Center schools from 1986 to 2007, when he joined the faculty at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, helping to prepare school administrators to become superintendents until a few years ago.
In a letter announcing the closing, Marcoline said she also sends out sincere appreciation to her current and former employees, who all embraced her business philosophy and customer base.
“These loyal customers have been critically important,” she said.
Without that loyalty, the retiring pharmacy owner went on, she would not have enjoyed such success.
Through Nov. 23, any patient with questions or concerns can call Scerbo’s at (724) 254-4363. Starting Nov. 24, patients will be able to call Rite Aid at (724) 465-2243.