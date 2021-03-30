Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl has reiterated concerns he raised 10 months ago when George Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Schawl wrote in a letter to the community that the outcome of the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin that began in Minneapolis Monday “will continue to affect us all.”
As he wrote on May 30, “police officers are here to protect, and ... excessive force is unacceptable. I acknowledged racism exists and committed to being part of any broader conversation on best paths forward.”
He told Indiana residents that “your police department has been intentional and active in our pursuit of best practices and professional growth. We have accepted every invitation extended to us for participation in community forums and group discussions. We are active in supporting our community partners. We continuously engage in internal discussions to improve our ability to serve you. We have evaluated our policies, engaged in both use of force and de-escalation trainings, and have memorialized our duty to intervene in writing.”
The Indiana police chief also noted how his department was “recently able to organize a professional development opportunity with regional law enforcement impact on topics of implicit bias, profiling, and hate.
“And as with last year,” Schawl pledged, “we will continue enhanced recruitment efforts to deliver a police department that is comprised of high character and high integrity members that are representative of the community we serve.
Schawl said the Indiana Borough Police Department officers “are skilled, compassionate, and committed to approaches, traditional and non-traditional, capable of delivering community peace, safety, and comfort.”
The Indiana chief concluded his letter with a commitment to the community’s safety as well as that of his officers.
“We are all safer and more comfortable in environments of trust and support,” he concluded. “Building that environment must be an ongoing process. We will continue working to earn and deserve your trust and will always need and appreciate your support. Positive relationships matter greatly, and we will continue to build on the relationships we have while working to create relationships still needed.”