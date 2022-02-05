It’s been a long haul for a veteran Indiana cop.
From the times of riding herd on folks jumping line at the Elephant Parade or Turtle Chase rides in Kiddieland at Kennywood Park to the years of taking down high-volume drug dealers in federally organized narcotics operations in Indiana, John Scherf has called it a day for his colorful path in law enforcement.
Scherf, the chief detective of Indiana Borough Police, closed up his locker for the final time on Jan. 27. His service began 25 years ago.
“It is strange not to have any police powers and just be a normal citizen,” Scherf said. “I haven’t done that for 27 years. It’s a big change.”
Scherf leaves Indiana with a long record of arrests and convictions for most of the headline-making criminal cases in the last 17 years and more than a fair number of heartbreaking memories of lives lost or dramatically changed in a string of homicide investigations to which he had routinely been assigned since 2004.
Timing put him in an unprecedented position. The borough’s last murder before Scherf joined the department was the fabled, cold-case bus station killing of Doris Anderson in 1983. But beginning with the drug-related slaying of IUP student Mourat Khadartsev in July 2000, Scherf said, what seemed to be annual homicide cases all came to his desk.
o o o
A native of Ford City, Scherf’s police career started close to home in 1995 as a patrolman for Leechburg Borough, where he recalled what amounted to a baptism by fire. After a week of innocuous day turn patrols, shadowing an officer on the department, he was assigned the midnight patrol one Saturday night and learned only at 11:59 p.m. that there would be no partner on that shift.
Scherf already was acquainted with Indiana long before he joined IBPD. His training, like thousands of western Pennsylvania officers over the past few decades, was at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Police Academy. He was certified in the Class of ’94.
His stint at Leechburg was followed by time with Duquesne City Police from mid-1995 to January 1997 (including six months of simultaneous service on McKeesport City Police), when he was sworn in to the IBPD under Chief Ronald Crytzer. Chiefs John Ogden, William Sutton and Justin Schawl have counted Scherf on their rosters the past 25 years.
Scherf’s time in Indiana has run the spectrum of assignments, from six months on the dispatch desk to pulling overnighters to a two-year stint as the school resource officer at Indiana Area Junior High School, and from a year as a juvenile officer to a 16-year stretch on the drug task force.
“That was such a great program,” Scherf said of the school resource officer experience. “To this day, kids that are now 30 years old call the police station and ask for me because they trust me. They didn’t know any other cops, but they knew me.”
A gripping tale of a murder victim taking his last breath as Scherf listened to his final words is countered by almost countless stories of pure senselessness that took people down the road to criminal arrest.
He didn’t talk about the murder cases by names of victims or suspects. The scenarios remained sharp in his mind.
He scrambled to assist a man who was stabbed during an IUP homecoming weekend.
The man had done nothing more unusual than bumping into another guy in a crowd near the campus one night. The man he bumped into had a knife.
“He was here for homecoming and he was stabbed by an IUP student,” Scherf said. “He knew he was passing away. We were trying to get a dying declaration from him.
“But he didn’t know. He actually just laid back in the grass, put his hands behind his head and said ‘I think I’m passing away.’ And he just faded away.”
Killings over small amounts of drugs or money — “they’re all senseless,” Scherf said. “Someone gives up their life. It’s crazy. And it’s a sign of the times, I believe.”
o o o
Scherf found rewarding the time spent investigating drug trade in Indiana — documented by numerous photos of Scherf posing with other officers and the caches of weapons, cash and supplies of dope seized from dealers.
Ranking high among his memorable robbery investigations was a holdup at Choice Cigarettes and the string of random observations and inner voices that directed him to the culprit.
“The video was terrible. It was grainy. The guy didn’t touch anything so we didn’t have any DNA,” he said. “All we had was ‘a chubby white male with red facial hair,’” he said.
“Two days go by, we have no clues, no leads. And I see a guy walking down Philadelphia Street, a chubby male with a red goatee. I decided ‘I’m going to stop to talk to this guy.’”
One thing led to another, Scherf explained. The man agreed to let Scherf visit his apartment and gave his consent to search.
There, Scherf said, he found the ski mask in a laundry hamper. He found the knife, the shoes and the shirt he wore in the robbery. All the result of a whim, he said.
“It was a little comical, actually,” Scherf said. “If criminals were all smart, we wouldn’t be able to solve all these. They’re not rocket scientists.”
o o o
One could easily discount Scherf’s five years as a security officer at the Kennywood amusement park in Allegheny County’s not-so-savory West Mifflin and Duquesne area as a cop-wannabe job. Scherf gets that. It doesn’t even earn a line on his résumé.
On the serious side, Kennywood security officers held patrons for criminal arrest by the local municipal police when they were caught in brawls in the park or trying to bring drugs or weapons through the metal detectors at the security station.
“I did get a variety of great experiences. There was everyone, from rich people to poor people,” Scherf said. “It was so diversified. Black people, White people. You got a taste of all different cultures and for the most part, people came there to have a good time. But there was an element who came to stir things up.”
The most memorable near-cop experience emerging from Scherf’s time at Kennywood was the night when he and his security partner responded to a radio call by a nearby municipal department to be on watch for the vehicle of a fleeing drive-by shooting suspect. Scherf told his boss that he was going to assist on a traffic stop.
The gunman’s car whizzed by the entrance to Kennywood.
“So we were off to the races! Second in line!” Scherf recalled. The Kennywood officers broke off pursuit but joined again when the suspect car doubled back. “We tried to decide whether we would try to take this guy out. My partner was like ‘we’re going to get fired or something bad if something happens if we do this.’”
The suspect’s car overturned and the municipal police collared the driver, while Scherf and his police returned to station at the park.
“Oh, it was nothing, we just had a traffic stop,” he told the supervisor.
But the Kennywood gig stands as his most life-changing job. That involved the day Scherf teased a ticket taker at a Kiddieland ride that the park would remain open until midnight, despite the cold, rainy weather that chased nearly every patron away from the park. He knew that closing time was imminent.
“Oh, no!” she exclaimed.
“Gotcha!” he told her.
They talked more. Ticket taker Kristy Kucich and John Scherf began dating. They married in August 1997, the summer after he was hired to the Indiana police department.
Together they have eight kids, some fostered and adopted, ranging from 13 to 30 years old.
Most of the kids have experienced the unique life of being the child of an officer. The nights that their dad was absent from the dinner table or didn’t show up at their sports events testified to the 24/7 on-call nature of Scherf’s obligation to his badge.
“I have this sixth sense. There’s been half a dozen times when we were going to bed and I set the alarm clock and I turned and said, ‘I’m getting called out tonight.’ She asked how I knew that. I didn’t.
“And some crazy thing would happen and that phone would ring.”
Kristy Scherf has taken her husband’s livelihood mainly in a matter-of-fact kind of way — not one that has had her fretting or beset by round-the-clock worry, but with a concern that she and John Scherf have faithfully handed over to Christ with their understanding that the detective’s fate sometimes would be in God’s hands.
They’re certain that their Lord has willed John Scherf’s safe return home from some harrowing moments on his patrols in Indiana.
They told of the night when John Scherf had been put on overnight patrol and his response to a pre-dawn burglar alarm at a Philadelphia Street put him and several other borough officers, in their backup response, in a brawl with a mentally imbalanced suspect who violently attacked each officer that he could reach.
Pepper spray only fueled the man’s raging attack on Scherf and the others, he said.
“Two days later, Kristy got a call from some women from church who were home that morning praying and one said, ‘I have a strong desire to pray for John.’ They were praying for us. Unbeknownst to them, we were at this call where anything could have happened.
“In 25 years here, I have never been scared,” John Scherf said. “A lot of things could have gone bad. And she wasn’t scared for me either. She said ‘I’m not scared. God’s gonna cover us.’
“I’m cautious. Just not scared,” he said.
“God is in control. I know that, and our day is marked,” Kristy Scherf said. “I just say ‘Lord, he’s yours’ You’re not supposed to be in fear. What would I do all the time? I had too many kids.”
o o o
The fact that two of the Scherf’s eight kids have recently taken jobs in law enforcement in Indiana County has not gone without notice. Hunter Scherf, 23, broke in with the Saltsburg Borough Police Department, moved to Clymer Borough PD, worked some time at Kiski Township Police in Armstrong County, the Duquesne City PD, and now serves on Indiana Borough police.
Parker Scherf, 21, also got his first job at the Clymer Department but already has moved out of the county to, coincidentally, follow in his dad’s footsteps with Duquesne City Police.
In the sense that the young Scherfs could have grown up with the expectation that they would be like their dad, the independent decisions of Hunter and Parker as grown adults to switch to the law enforcement career path takes away from the image of upholding a “family tradition.”
“Hunter was supposed to go to school to be an attorney, and he came to us one day and said ‘I’m going to police academy,’” Kristy Scherf said. Why? “I don’t know. Ask him. We’d like to know.”
“Parker had his own lawn business, all the machines, everything,” Kristy Scherf said.
“He went with Hunter on a ride-along. And he decided. We never thought it. I’m just telling you, I did not think Hunter and Parker would. And now I see them in uniform.”
That’s also despite the fact that John Scherf’s father at one time served as an elected constable, empowered only to carry court papers and serve citizens with notice that they were required to appear in court.
And it’s despite the lesser-known fact, John Scherf noted, that cops sometimes called constables to come with them on active cases to have a hand in apprehending suspects to face adjudication.
“They’re not police officers, but my father would actually ride with the local township police officer,” John Scherf said. “He would call and tell my dad, ‘This is what’s going on, I’ll be over in five minutes.’ And off they would go.”
No such thing happens today, he said.
Will more young Scherfs follow in the uniform?
“They’re undecided yet but some have shown some interest,” John Scherf said.
Being a cop today, starting with hopes of a 30-year career, is something Scherf said he wouldn’t urge his kids to do.
“Hopefully I sent my boys in the right direction but I wonder sometimes … how difficult the job is going to get,” he said. “There’s a lot of police leaving the job right now all across the country.”
o o o
Retirement from Indiana Borough Police is John Scherf’s statement that he recognized that time for change had come. But it won’t mean daily breakfasts with other grayhairs at Valley Dairy Restaurant. John Scherf is set to don the badge and the black-and-tan of the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office, where he expects to be hired this month to the staff of deputies under Sheriff Robert Fyock.
“It will be casual part time, whenever they need me, there at the courthouse,” Scherf said. “It’s basically see where it goes from there and see what God has in store for me down the road.”
He’ll remain on call for Indiana police court cases, too. He’s a prosecuting officer on a homicide case and a robbery case still in the legal pipeline.
The people and police officers of Indiana, he said, remain in the best hands possible.
“We have a good bunch of cops around here. When the chips are down, Lord forbid, I’m confident that these guys are going to do anything they can … not wait for an ambulance, but get each other to the hospital and to the helicopter pad if need be,” John Scherf said. “But I’ve seen it in real time. It’s not just for cops. Our guys will be there. It doesn’t matter what somebody looks like, we are doing CPR, we’re dragging them out of a burning building. Our guys are in it to win it. They’re a good bunch of guys and I can’t say anything about any of them.”