It also has meant some finding themselves stuck elsewhere, as Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Council of Trustees heard recently from an associate professor of biology taking advantage of where he was stuck — in Central America.
“When the pandemic shutdown went global in March 2020, my family and I found ourselves here in Honduras,” Dr. Josiah Townsend said in a YouTube message shared at the recent council meeting. “I was serving as a Fulbright scholar on sabbatical from IUP, conducting research and teaching here in the country.”
As detailed in a curriculum vitae on his IUP webpage, Townsend has “an active interdisciplinary research program in northern Central America, focusing on herpetofaunal diversity and conservation in poorly-studied and highly threatened montane cloud forests, and driven by fieldwork in remote and isolated locations.”
Put another way on the video, Townsend said, “research in my lab at IUP is focused on the evolution, taxonomy and conservation of amphibians and reptiles, particularly in Honduras and surrounding countries in Central America. While here over the past year, I have spent my time searching for new species in Honduran rainforests, giving lectures at Honduran universities, and participating in conservation activities and workshops with my collaborators here in the country.”
He certainly has the background for his work, starting off with an associate degree in biology (2000) from Miami-Dade Community College, then a bachelor of science degree in wildlife ecology and conservation (2004), a master’s degree in Latin American studies with emphasis on tropical conservation and development (2006) and a doctorate in interdisciplinary ecology (2011), all from the University of Florida.
“Students play a critical role in my lab’s research,” Townsend told YouTube viewers. “My students have gained experience generating and analyzing genetic data, conducting remote fieldwork in Honduras and Nicaragua, and studying comparative morphology of museum specimens.”
To date, Townsend and his students have been able to describe more than two dozen new species from Central America, “with literally dozens more phylogenetically-delimited candidate species under investigation in my lab,” according to his online curriculum vitae.
In turn, the students have taken that experience to heart.
“They have co-authored dozens of scientific publications while presenting their research across Pennsylvania, the United States and around the world,” Townsend said. “Undergraduates in my lab work alongside myself as well as our graduate students, and our lab members have received dozens of awards recognizing their outstanding research contributions. Many have gone on to competitive graduate programs based on their hard work and experience gained while at IUP.”
His video has some magnificent scenery, including jungle streams and hilly panoramas.
“My location and circumstances present us with a unique and unprecedented opportunity, for the first time we will be offering internationally based distance courses in IUP Biology,” Townsend said. “This will allow you, my students, to learn about biology from me directly from my lab’s research sites, with textbook examples of biological concepts and important biodiversity topics illustrated in person, even in real time. Together, I hope we can make this remote learning experience something unique and influential for each of us.”
He has found a way to bring that experience home to west-central Pennsylvania.
“Habitat fragmentation and its effect on biodiversity is a continuing issue in Central America, as well as in the Appalachian Mountains, a region that itself is home to a diverse endemic herpetofauna,” he wrote. “Intensive development by the energy industry, both historical (coal) and ongoing (Marcellus and Utica shale), has led to long-term contamination and fragmentation issues through acid mine drainage and forest fragmentation through the installation of oil and gas drilling platforms. The Appalachians are also home to the richest salamander fauna in the world, offering extensive opportunities for the development of applied research project.”
On the video Townsend showed his excitement about sharing the “biodiversity, ecology, and culture of Honduras,” predicting that it would be an interesting semester for all in his classes.
“I am sure there will be some bumps along the way, but I know we can get through it together,” Townsend said. “I look forward to working with each and every one of you, to make sure you can navigate this unprecedented semester that we all have laid in front of us.”