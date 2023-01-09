scholarship.jpg
The William L. and Margaret L. Benz Foundation has announced the availability of applications for scholarships for the 2023-24 school year. The scholarships are available to eligible residents of Blairsville and Saltsburg boroughs and Burrell, Black Lick, Young, Conemaugh and Loyalhanna townships.

Applications are available at the River Valley (formerly Blairsville) High School guidance office or by contacting The Benz Foundation, c/o Nancy Baric (nancy.baric@klgates.com) or Rhonda Keebler (rhonda.keebler@klgates.com) at K&L Gates LLP, K&L Gates Center, 210 Sixth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2613.

