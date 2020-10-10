The Veterans of Foreign Wars 1989 of Indiana and its auxiliary are again hosting the Voice of Democracy Scholarship Competition for students in grades nine through 12 and the Patriot’s Pen Essay Competition for students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades.
Any students is eligible to compete by writing and recording a 3- to 5-minute audio essay expressing their views on this year’s theme, “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”
All state winners receive at least a $1,000 scholarship, and the national award is $30,000. The state winner and a parent or guardian will receive an all-expense-paid, four-day tour of Washington, D.C. In several years, winners have been invited to the White House to visit the president.
Younger students entering the Patriot’s Pen Essay contest have the chance to win $55,000 in awards. This year’s theme is “What is Patriotism To Me.” Students type an essay of 300 to 400 words. The national award is $5,000.
Students in both categories begin by competing at the local VFW post level. Those winners advance to the district competition. Winners from each of Pennsylvania’s 24 VFW districts compete at the state level, where a winner will be selected in January to advance to the national level.
The entry deadline is Oct. 31.
Interested students should contact their school for application materials or Deborah Mock, VFW Auxiliary chair for Post 1989, at (724) 422-0400.