Homer-Center school board members unanimously approved Ralph Cecere Jr. as the district’s new superintendent at a starting salary of $126,000 during a special voting meeting Monday.
Homer-Center’s former superintendent, Curtis Whitesel, is leaving the district to take on a new superintendent role at Bald Eagle Area School District in Centre County and to take care of family. The board approved his resignation in August, and Monday’s special voting meeting was his last as district superintendent. The board unanimously approved appointing Homer-Center business manager Gregg Kalemba as interim superintendent at a stipend of $250 per day from Oct. 3 until Cecere starts his new role.
Cecere has served as the Portage Area School District Junior/Senior High School principal since November 2006 and brings 30 years of public education experience to the table. Prior to his time at Portage, Cecere served around two years as an assistant principal at Shade-Central City School District and 11 years at Somerset Area School District.
“We had a number of wonderful candidates that we thoroughly vetted during this process,” said board president Michael Bertig. “Mr. Cecere quickly came to the top. We think that he has the greatest of professional and personal qualities, and he’ll bring a lot to the Homer-Center school district.”
“We think you’ll be an excellent superintendent to succeed Mr. Whitesel,” Bertig told Cecere.
Board members Alan Shank, Vicki Smith and Daniel Fabin echoed Bertig’s sentiments and said they were excited to begin working with Cecere at the helm. Whitesel said Cecere was the ideal candidate to take his position.
“I couldn’t be happier with the choice of this board,” Whitesel said. “You are definitely the man for this job. You bring integrity, which this district is built upon. You bring honesty, you bring hard work, you bring dedication, and that’s what this district deserves.”
Cecere, who will commute from the Forest Hills School District area about 35 miles southwest of Homer-Center, said Homer-Center’s reputation is what brought him to the district.
“I’ve had ... some districts reach out to me about potentially applying for the superintendent role,” Cecere said. “I was very content doing what I was doing, very much loved the work that was going on at Portage area, but when the right opportunity came around, and I’ve heard about all the great things going on here at Homer-Center, I thought it was going to be a perfect opportunity.”
He said his primary goal coming into the district is immersing himself in the culture and learning how to best serve students.
“I want to come in and immerse myself in the school and the culture,” Cecere said. “I want to observe everything. ... I want to talk to people, students, staff, community members, (and) local representatives and just learn what makes this place great.”
Cecere said he’s eager to promote Homer-Center’s exceptional reputation and serve the community and district at large.
“I’ve heard so much about the reputation of Homer-Center that I’m looking just to continue that outstanding tradition,” Cecere said. “I want to see students grow. I want to see the community continue to be a big part of the school district, and quite frankly, I want us to be the go-to choice of families that are living in this area.
“I plan to give you everything I have. I plan to immerse myself in Homer-Center and become a Wildcat, so thank you very much for the opportunity.”
Cecere still needs to review Homer-Center’s COVID-19 protocol, he said. But he wants to ensure students can remain in school moving forward.
“We’re going to be cautious, but I’ll take a look at the health and safety plan that was developed here, and we’ll work with our administration,” Cecere said. “We’ll do what’s necessary to try to keep our students safe. ... There are some opportunities to take precautions and do some things personally that are choices of families, and I will look at all those things. Our main goal is to make sure that we’re in school and that we’re serving children.”