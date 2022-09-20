Ralph Cecere Jr. appointed as Homer-Center superintendent

Homer-Center school board members unanimously approved Ralph Cecere Jr., left, as the district’s new superintendent after the departure of the district’s former superintendent Curtis Whitesel.

 NATHAN ZISK/Gazette

Homer-Center school board members unanimously approved Ralph Cecere Jr. as the district’s new superintendent at a starting salary of $126,000 during a special voting meeting Monday.

Homer-Center’s former superintendent, Curtis Whitesel, is leaving the district to take on a new superintendent role at Bald Eagle Area School District in Centre County and to take care of family. The board approved his resignation in August, and Monday’s special voting meeting was his last as district superintendent. The board unanimously approved appointing Homer-Center business manager Gregg Kalemba as interim superintendent at a stipend of $250 per day from Oct. 3 until Cecere starts his new role.