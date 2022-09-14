United School District’s board of directors unanimously approved hiring for a number of positions for the 2022-23 school year during a regular board meeting Tuesday.
Board president Eric Matava, board member Donald Bowers Jr. and district Superintendent Teresa Young were absent during Tuesday’s meeting. Board vice president Dan Henning led the meeting in Matava’s stead.
The board hired five new part-time school security guards at a rate of $21 per hour with no benefits. The new security guards, Thomas Carrick, Steven Colo, David Okopal, Brian Pyo and William Ray, graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy and had been employed as Pennsylvania state troopers. The board unanimously authorized all five security guards to carry a firearm while on school property.
The board approved hiring for a variety of full-time positions, also, including Bettina Fritz as elementary secretary at an annual salary of $22,163, Tammy Snyder as a custodian at a Level I annual salary of $37,620 and Timothy Thomas as a custodian at a Level I annual salary of $37,620.
Jodi Orr, a kindergarten teacher, will oversee United’s elementary cyber academy at a rate of $42 per hour, and special education teachers Christopher Wagner and John Saksa will oversee United’s high school cyber academy at a salary of $42 per hour.
For non-athletic student activities supplemental positions, Farrah Thompson was hired as the yearbook adviser for $2,208.17 in extra pay and Melissa Metil and Madison McCully were hired as the co-junior class advisers/prom advisers for $552.01 in extra pay each.
The board approved a $150 daily substitute rate for retired United teachers to substitute in the district.
In other news Tuesday, the board approved a variety of contracts and agreements, including:
• The agreement between United School District and ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 to provide licensed professional counselor services for 196 days at a rate of $91,884, to be paid out of the PCCD Mental Health Grant
• C.M. Eichenlaub Co.’s proposal to service and inspect the telescopic bleachers in the elementary and junior/senior high school gymnasiums at a cost of $1,920
• The memorandum of understanding between The Open Door of Indiana and United for school-based treatment services related to emotional, behavioral or cognitive concerns due to substance abuse or gambling, at no cost to the school district
• The agreement between Southwood Psychiatric Hospital and United to provide educational services to students assigned to the district and hospital at the rate of $90 per day
Also Tuesday, the board approved 12 elementary and high school volunteers. Elementary volunteers approved during the meeting include Shawna Bothell, Pamela Colo, Rebecca Elchin, Darlene Gregorich, Cori Laughard, Jessica Moser and Diana McCloskey. High school volunteers include Jacob Brown, Michael Donelson, Jason Payne, Gary Simmons and Christopher Wirick, with Simmons and Wirick as boys’ soccer volunteers.
Activity requests by Cindy Wallace, Courtney Rozsi and Michelle Shirk were also approved during Tuesday’s meeting. The board granted approval to Wallace and Rozsi to attend the Attendance/Child Accounting Professional Association (A/CAPA) conference between Oct. 26-28 in Hershey, at a cost of $1,477.76 each. Michelle Shirk was approved to attend the Pennsylvania Principals Association Lead 22 state conference between Oct. 14-18 in the Pocono Mountains, at a cost of $1,650.37.