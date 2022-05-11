EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — United School District residents would not see a tax increase under the 2022-23 preliminary budget passed by the district’s board of directors during a general board meeting Tuesday.
The board approved the preliminary budget, 7-2, with board President Eric Matava; Vice President Dan Henning; Treasurer James Fry; and board members Donald Bowers Jr., Aaron Conway, Shaun McGinnis and Mark Somers voting in favor. Board members Hunter Overdorff and James McCloskey voted against the proposed budget.
The budget that passed during Tuesday’s meeting includes $23,568,790 in expenditures and $22,817,710 in revenues, resulting in a budgetary deficit of $751,080, according to the school board.
The millage rate will remain at 11.156 mills, with no tax increase projected.
Directors must adopt the final budget by June 30.