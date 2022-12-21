The Homer-Center School District board of directors unanimously approved the resignation of a high school business teacher during a special voting meeting Tuesday following his Dec. 11 arrest on child porn charges.
Homer-Center high school business teacher and yearbook advisor Charles Kirkland, 31, received four third-degree felony charges Sunday, Dec. 11: two counts of felony child pornography and one count apiece of disseminating photos/videos of child sex acts and criminal use of a communication facility. He was set free on $10,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing before Judge Kelly Hammers today in Derry Township.
Kirkland’s next preliminary hearing before Judge Hammers is set for Jan. 18, 2023.
Board members Misty Hunt and Vicki Smith were absent during the special voting meeting Tuesday. Board member James McLoughlin made the motion to accept Kirkland’s resignation, and board member Alan Shank seconded the motion, which passed 7-0.
Kirkland has been on administrative leave since his arrest, said Homer-Center Superintendent Ralph Cecere Jr. after a Dec. 15 regular board meeting. Cecere said none of the allegations against Kirkland are related to the school district in any way and that the district will continue to work with law enforcement.
Cecere said the special voting meeting Tuesday was a way to bring closure following Kirkland’s arrest, who had taught at the district since August 2016.
“Tonight’s actions will bring to close an unfortunate circumstance,” Cecere said, “and we will do our best to move on and move forward and continue to serve our students the best that we can.”
Also Tuesday, the board unanimously approved Michael Reilly to take over as substitute for Kirkland’s classes, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Reilly, a retired Penns Manor Area School District business, computer information and technology (BCIT) teacher, will remain the high school business substitute until the district finds a permanent replacement for Kirkland. Cecere said the district will begin advertising for the position today.
“He’s a retired educator, a BCIT educator, and he has been kind enough to assist us until we can find someone to fill that position,” Cecere said. “He has not officially started yet. We have been filling that (position) with a substitute teacher, and Mr. Reilly will be joining us right after the holiday.”
As for Kirkland’s yearbook advisor position, Cecere said staff will continue to fill in until the board can formally approve someone to take over.
Kirkland voluntarily resigned, according to Cecere, but Cecere said the district would not provide a copy of his resignation letter, as it’s “a personnel matter.”
As with any state or local government body, the Homer-Center school board is required to give 24 hours advance notice for all public meetings.
The Indiana Gazette published a notice for Homer-Center’s special voting meeting on its website Monday. Cecere said the online notice was sufficient to comply with Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act, which requires the 24-hour notice be posted in a newspaper of general circulation.
“We did give 24-hour notice,” Cecere said. “It appeared in the Indiana Gazette online version ... by noon (Monday). It has to be in a newspaper of circulation. And since the Indiana Gazette is a newspaper of circulation, they have an online version, we were able to get that posted (in time).”