Homer-Center-sign-002.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

The Homer-Center School District board of directors unanimously approved the resignation of a high school business teacher during a special voting meeting Tuesday following his Dec. 11 arrest on child porn charges.

Homer-Center high school business teacher and yearbook advisor Charles Kirkland, 31, received four third-degree felony charges Sunday, Dec. 11: two counts of felony child pornography and one count apiece of disseminating photos/videos of child sex acts and criminal use of a communication facility. He was set free on $10,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing before Judge Kelly Hammers today in Derry Township.