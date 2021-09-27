Indiana Area School District cancelled two meetings scheduled for Monday night.
A special voting meeting of the district's board of directors was called off, as well as a meeting of the board's Audit and Finance Committee that would have been held prior to that 7 p.m. voting meeting.
"There wasn't that much that needed to be done and we had had so many meetings in the near past," Board President Walter Schroth said Monday afternoon. He thought the district was "trying to give everyone a break."
The next scheduled board action is the Buildings, Grounds & Transportation Committee meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
After that, the board president said, the district will return to a normal schedule early next month, with the Academic and Extracurricular Committee meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 followed by the Policy & Personnel Committee at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 and the next regularly scheduled board voting meeting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11.