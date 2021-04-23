CENTER TOWNSHIP — The Homer-Center school board has turned up the heat on the Pennsylvania Department of Education to account for the small amount of state aid given to the district every year.
School directors Thursday also called on all district residents and taxpayers to insist on an explanation for Homer-Center’s short funding compared to other rural and economically challenged school districts in Indiana County.
“Everyone in the district needs to be screaming for answer — why?” board member James McLoughlin said. “We deserve an answer.”
Answers may be forthcoming.
District Superintendent Curt Whitesel reported that state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, has arranged for Whitesel and Business Manager Gregg Kalemba to join Struzzi on April 29 at his Indiana office for a Zoom meeting with education officials in Harrisburg to perhaps get an explanation.
Director Gerald Bertig in past years has laid out the numbers showing that Homer-Center is underfunded when calculated on a per-student basis and aired the board’s discontent. This year, he penned a resolution that demands a formal response from state officials “as to why the existing disparities are fair and reasonable” and calls on the General Assembly and PDE to make “extraordinary subsidy adjustments that react to unique and/or changing local circumstances.”
The state annually shares millions in aid with 500 school districts on formulas that have varied from the long abandoned theory of paying for 50 percent of the cost of public education from border to border.
Aid ratios in reality have shifted to meet regional need. Districts in prosperous communities with strong local tax bases and economies get smaller shares from the state. Those in economically suffering areas — including the large part of the area outside Indiana and White Township — get higher subsidies.
At one time, it was suggested, the state’s formula took into account the once-robust coal mining and energy production industries that bore the Homer City area economy.
With the demise of coal and the threatened greenhouse-gas sanctions facing Homer City Electric Generating Station, district officials believe the PDE hasn’t accounted for the community’s true economic stress.
Today, Homer-Center more nearly matches the demographic and economic makeup of the other districts. Bertig compiled a page of figures that he says illustrate that the numbers don’t match.
Homer-Center received $5.7 million for the current school year. That’s $7,170 per student. To make up the difference, Homer-Center levies a property tax of 16.5091 mills.
Purchase Line School District, meanwhile, received $10,875 per student in aid and balances its budget with a tax of 8.15 mills.
Forced to curtail programs, offer fewer specialized classes, hold tax rates down and cut expenses to the bone, Homer-Center spends $18,846 per student. No other district spends less than $20,000 per student; at the high end in the county, Penns Manor spends $22,141 per student.
What’s more, Bertig said, the federal government’s pandemic recovery assistance is doled out to each state, and Pennsylvania applied the same flawed formula to dispense aid to Indiana County districts.
Marion Center has received $8.3 million, or about $6,751 per student.
“It’s Christmas time up there,” Bertig said.
Homer-Center’s share of emergency school aid is $2.2 million, or $2,687 per student.
“Do we welcome it? Of course. But why are we so different? Why are they able to enjoy so much more?” Bertig asked. “’Just because,’ we are told. We can’t take it anymore.”
The numbers “clearly make the case that (the unfair funding) has made our job unnecessarily difficult in relation to our peer school districts, put our students and our taxpayers at a disadvantage, and … begins to make a formal case for what we have informally discussed many times,” Bertig said. “We are tired of this treatment and the position it puts us in.”
What the resolution calls for has been underway.
The meeting next Thursday is a result of ongoing calls to local legislators to press the education department to explain and fix its subsidy system.
“We were supposed to meet today with Rep. Struzzi and the department of education but that fell through because the department of education backed out,” board member Michael Schmidt said.
Bertig cautioned that he is not calling for funding for other districts to be reduced.
“We want a level playing field,” Bertig said. “It proves the state funding formula does not produce equity and we are the big loser in Indiana County.”
In other business, the board:
• Accepted with regret the resignation of high school math teacher Mark Butler, who plans to retire at the conclusion of the school year.
Board members roundly praised Butler’s 33 years of service. Young directors reflected on their days in Butler’s classroom; veteran directors talked of what their children had learned from him.
• Ratified the proposed 2021-22 budget of Indiana County Technology Center totaling $3.9 million and approved the district’s support in the amount of $442,493.
Business Manager Gregg Kalemba said Homer-Center would pay $41,218 more than this year, an increase of about 10 percent, reflecting the rising number of Homer-Center students who have signed up to take ICTC classes next year.
• Hired Matthew Wilson as the head of the maintenance department, retroactive to March 29, at a rate of $18 an hour subject to a 60-day period of probation.
• Hired Bristol Nace as a part-time cafeteria worker (four hours a day, nine months a year) at a rate of $10.65 an hour subject to a 60-day probationary period.
• Accepted the resignations of cafeteria worker Cullan Evans, retroactive to March 31, and cleaner Loretta Blystone, effective April 16.
• Retroactively approved the attendance of Karen Woods, Cindy Scott, Steven Hall, Tammy Buffone, Kristin Curci, Lisa Golec, Curt Krejocic, Christina Bruno and Matthew Rodkey at a Student Assistance Program maintenance meeting April 15 at Eat’n Park restaurant. The district provided five substitute teachers.
• Approved the participation of Lisa Adams and students in the stocking of the Homer City Small Business Association food bank on April 6 at no cost to the district.
• Approved travel by high school seniors to Cedar Point in Ohio on May 21, to a state park yet to be determined for hiking on May 28, to Pittsburgh for sight-seeing and to attend a Pirates baseball game on June 3 and to Yellow Creek State Park for a picnic on June 4. The district will cover costs of transportation for all but the trip to Cedar Point.
• Approved an agreement between the district and Adelphoi Education Services for student programs in the 2021-22 school year.
• Approved a plan to get rid of retired band uniforms either by donations or disposal. The inventory includes 51 pants, 50 jackets, 27 sashes and 71 hats.
• Authorized the indoor percussion group to perform from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Mount Lebanon High School and to cover the cost of transportation.
• Approved a contract with All American Athletics to recoat the high school gym floor at a cost of $3,500.
• Approved a contract with Johnson Controls Fire Protection for the annual inspection of the elementary building fire alarm system at a cost of $3,650.
• Ratified a contract between the district and Bayada Home Health Care for services rendered to a high school student for the 2021-22 school year.
• Granted homebound instruction for eight weeks for a secondary student.
• Approved a collaborative agreement with Merakey Agency, of Lafayette Hill, Montgomery County, a developmental and behavioral health service agency, for various services provided to individuals in the district in the coming school year.