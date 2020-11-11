EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — The United school board on Tuesday hired a family and consumer sciences teacher at United High School to replace the outgoing instructor.
Angeline McCullough was hired with an annual salary of $61,832. McCullough will replace Jocelyn Hudson, whose resignation the board accepted with regret at Tuesday’s meeting. Hudson’s resignation is effective Dec. 14.
The board also scheduled its reorganization meeting for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in the high school boardroom, with the work session immediately following.
In other business, the school directors voted to:
• Authorize a cyberschool agreement by and between the district and Seneca Valley School District for Seneca Valley to provide an online instructional program for five years, 2020-21 through 2024-25 school years, at a cost of $4,390 per regular education seat and $7,260 per special education seat.
• Accept a proposal with McClure Company in the amount of $3,894 to conduct its annual service and tune-up on boiler and water heaters, check operations of all controls and make all adjustments as needed for optimal combustion and efficiency rating.
• Authorize an agreement to participate in the SchoolCast Alert System operated by ARIN IU28 at a cost of $1,267.75 for the 2020-21 through 2024-25 school years.
• Hire Robin Peters as a temporary part-time custodian at $7.25 per hour.
• Accept the resignation, with regret, of Christopher Matava as head girls’ track coach effective immediately. Matava served as the supplemental coach for 32 years.
• Approve Alaina Pecora as a substitute teacher for business-computer-information technology for pre-K through 12th grade.
• Approve the following members of the Wellness Committee: Patricia Berezansky, Scott McCully, Hunter Cameron, Melanie Brilhart, Sherry Cramer, Justin Henning, Cullen Stokes, Lori Kovach, Barb Turner, Lewis Kindja, Kirk Atwood and Francine Ressler.
• Approve the winter sports students and coaches for wrestling, boys’ basketball and girls’ basketball to participate in the PIAA state playoffs, provided students are eligible to attend.
• Approve Charles Gilbert Johnson as a bus driver for the 2020-21 school year.
• Approve Joseph C. Anselmi, Jacqueline Mae Lee and Charles Ernest Lydic as van drivers for the current school year.