River Valley school board member Nathan Baird raised concerns Tuesday over professional conference costs, stating the district should better prioritize its spending.
Baird, during the board’s discussion on items of business regarding curriculum, said district employees and board members have been “going on a lot of trips” and “spending a lot of money.”
Baird said he didn’t agree with the two conferences the board approved Tuesday in a 5-4 vote along geographic lines, with the Saltsburg side of the district voting against the conferences.
“I feel like (we should) prioritize where this money is going because if you put these two trips together, you’ve got around $3,500,” Baird said.
Baird brought up an anecdote from a recent basketball game at the River Valley high school gymnasium in which the only drinking fountain in the gym was out of service, and the visiting team’s coach had to travel to Walmart to buy water for players.
Baird said the drinking fountain was eventually turned back on, but students started complaining about the taste of the water.
“I appreciate that these trips might do something for the curriculum as far as teaching people how to better themselves,” Baird said, “(but) this money and (the reason) we’re on this board is to better the conditions for these kids. ... I feel that we need to back off these trips and start putting some of this money to better the conditions for these kids, especially when we’ve got basketball players up here that need water, and they have to go to Walmart.”
Several audience members who were watching the board meeting broke out in applause as Baird spoke about prioritizing spending to upgrade student amenities. One audience member shouted, “I agree.”
Baird also brought up the cost of the multi-million dollar athletic complex/stadium River Valley is constructing. The board voted to double the stadium cost from $7 million to $14 million in November 2022. Board members from the Saltsburg side of the district, Baird, Beverly Caranese, Jessica Clawson and Melanie Pantalone, have been outspoken critics against the stadium project and have voted against motions to increase stadium costs.
“I feel like it’s embarrassing,” Baird said. “And if we’re trying to better both our communities and look professional, you can’t have a beautiful stadium and school where the kids go, and it’s crap. That’s all I’m saying.”
One of the two conferences Saltsburg board members voted against Tuesday included sending River Valley Superintendent Philip Martell to attend the Czech Business Forum from March 12-14 in Washington, D.C., in a total amount not to exceed $1,500.
The other conference Saltsburg board members voted against was for Norton Gusky to attend the WOW Conference from March 22-26 in San Diego, Calif., in a total amount not to exceed $2,250.
Also Tuesday, in another 5-4 vote along geographic lines, with Saltsburg board members voting against the motion, the River Valley school board approved hiring Matt Wilson as a full-time teacher at the STEAM Academy at a salary of $64,420.
In other news Tuesday, the board unanimously passed a number of motions, including:
• The resignation request, due to retirement, from Tammy Gromley, who has been a paraprofessional with the district since March 2005.
• A salary increase of $5,000 for Constance Gizzi, starting immediately.
• The resignation request from Kaitlyn Figurelli as the third assistant track coach for the 2022-23 school year.
• The approval of Guy Jackson to the supplemental position of third assistant track coach for the 2022-23 school year.
• The resignation request from Jacob Sweitzer as payroll administrator.
• Authorizing district administration to post and/or advertise for the payroll administrator position if deemed necessary.