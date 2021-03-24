The Indiana Area School District is dipping into the current school year budget to pay an expense for the 2021-22 school year.
The school board on Monday agreed to spend $57,675 allocated for technology needs this year and to draw $15,000 from an insurance fund to buy 255 Google Chromebook laptop computers for the incoming class of ninth-graders at the high school.
Cronauer said Indiana students are responsible for their laptops from the time they enter senior high until they graduate. Each pays a $40 annual fee as “insurance” against damage and problems that need to be fixed over their four years.
“That Chromebook follows them throughout their school career,” Cronauer said. “If they break it, the district works with them to fix it. If they buy the insurance, they are given so many fixes free of cost. Any money left over at the end of the year is rolled over to the next and has allowed the district to build up money in this Chromebook insurance fund to pay for future Chromebooks.”
The program has been in place five or six years, he said, and the district has never had to take money from the fund until now.
Due to increasing worldwide demand for computing technology coinciding with the pandemic, lockdowns, working from home and online schooling, Cronauer said Chromebooks are in high demand and the district needs to place an order now to assure delivery by August.
“It is taking time to get these in and this is a very important component of what happens at the high school every year,” Cronauer said. “Typically, we would order these in July after the budget has been approved, but with everything going on, we don’t feel that would give enough time to get them in. So, we have to spend money that we normally would have approved for next year’s budget.”
The directors unanimously approved the advance purchase.
In other business Monday, the board:
• Created a new special-education position for a classroom of autistic students and directed the administration to advertise the position and interview candidates. Board members asked for assurance that the teacher would have specialized autism training in addition to special-education certification. Director of Special Education and Pupil Services Justin Zahorchak said the recommended candidate would be required to attend an autism training “boot camp” program offered during the summer.
• Authorized the administration to advertise for teachers for summer school and to interview the applicants. The district will hire as many as 20 instructors for the kindergarten through fifth-grade summer program based on the number of students enrolled.
• Approved a list of school lunch and breakfast prices for 2021-22 that match this year’s prices and heard praise for Chartwells, the food service subcontractor, and its director for maintaining the stability of the program through the pandemic year. The board approved Chartwells’ budget that promises a $53,369.53 profit from the food service program in the coming year.
“The food service here the entire time kept kids fed, not only those in school but also provided food service for kids not attending by distributing meals every Wednesday for those not in school full time,” Cronauer said. “It has been different this year … and the program has certainly taken a hit.
“For this year we are looking at a $50,000 loss because of not having as many students in school to eat both breakfast and lunch. That being said, we have been running an excellent program for a long time.” Cronauer said the loss would be covered by an accumulation of reserve funds and no money would be needed from the district’s general fund.
“Kudos to Eleanor Sherry, who has been running the program for several years now and doing a good job with it.”
Board member Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro, chairwoman of the finance committee, said the program demonstrated a good example of “saving for a rainy day.”
• Added district residents Josephine Cunningham and Timothy Runge to the Academic & Extracurricular Committee as what were described as official committee members. The school board’s committees in recent years have conducted business in a more open and less formal manner than the full board; generally, three or four elected school directors are assigned to committees, and one presides at open meetings, where parents, taxpayers and others freely participate in roundtable discussion of district business. The committees take no formal action – even when additional board members would compose a quorum of the nine-member board — but arrive at consensus recommendations that are referred to the full board to be voted on.
• Approved a sabbatical leave of absence for an undisclosed employee for the 2021-22 school year.
• Approved revisions to district policies on participation of home-educated students in district programs, comparability of services and organization.
• Agreed with a recommendation of the Audit & Finance Committee to reject bids to provide propane fuel to the district for the coming year and authorized an advertisement for a second round of bids.
• Learned from Buildings Grounds & Transportation Committee Chairman Terry Kerr that the panel has under discussion the question of whether to trim or remove several white pine trees along the parking lot at East Pike Elementary School, proposals to replace electronic equipment in the senior high school auditorium, a recommendation from Constellation Energy for energy-efficiency and cost-saving projects for the schools and plans for final inspection of the rebuilt East Pike school entrance and office area.
• Reviewed a list of unpaid property tax bills for the past year and approved liens for the past due amounts totaling $1,051,664.38 for the district. Delinquent taxes amount to $551,554.73 in White Township, $316,315.80 in Indiana, $174,040.23 in Armstrong Township and $9,753.62 in Shelocta.
• Accepted a proposal by Sheesley & Associates to survey the grounds along the boundary between Indiana Area Senior High School and Lias Tire for an exchange of property. Sheesley’s fee is $2,200.