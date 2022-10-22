The Homer-Center school board recognized students during a regular board meeting Thursday for their academic and extracurricular achievements, including Annaleigh Spade, who will perform in the All-National Honor Ensembles Concert Band from Nov. 3 to 6 in National Harbor, Md.
Spade, a Homer-Center senior, will be one of five oboists and one of 143 students nationwide who were selected to perform in the ensemble. This is the first time a student from Homer-Center’s band program has made it to the all-national level.
“We are thrilled that for the first time in Homer-Center history, we will have a student representing us at the all-national level as a member of the all-national concert band, Annaleigh Spade,” said Homer-Center band director Jon Stolarz. “Annaleigh earned this honor by competing through auditions at our district level ... and then up to the region level, then made it to state band level, where she then was able to apply for the national level.
“And out of the entire country, she is one of 143 students who will be represented in that band and (one of) only five oboe players nationwide.”
Stolarz said that Spade, who started out on clarinet, is not only an exceptional musician but an exceptional student.
“Annaleigh is one of those students you don’t get all the time,” Stolarz said. “Her work ethic is unmatched. Her ability to take whatever you offer her and just run with it is unmatched. Her kindness to others is unmatched. And clearly her talents are up there with some of the best in our country.”
As for her plans after high school, Spade said she was accepted into Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s biology program and plans to minor in music.
Also Thursday, Olivia Shimko, grade 6, and Riley Miscik, grade 10, received Wildcat Recognition awards. Lilly Freed received the Kiwanis Senior of the Month award.
Sixth-grade English teacher Suzanne Mateer presented the award to Shimko.
“She’s always doing what she’s supposed to be doing,” Mateer said. “And on top of that, she’s always helping people. ... She is the most kind, respectful student we’ve had in a long time.”
Shimko said one of her favorite hobbies outside the classroom is competitive English show jumping.
Tenth-grade social studies teacher Christine Yurky presented the award to Miscik. Yurky said Miscik earned the award not only for her outstanding achievements in academics, student leadership roles and extracurricular activities, but for her strong convictions and sense of right and wrong.
Miscik said she wants to study either law or architecture out of state when she graduates high school.
“I haven’t decided which one yet,” Miscik said. “I’ve got a lot of time.”
School board member Michael Schmidt presented the Kiwanis Senior of the Month award to Freed. Schmidt said Freed earned the award due to her achievements in academics and student leadership roles as well as her involvement in student activities and organizations, such as musical theater.
Freed said she plans to go to college for early childhood education.
“I’m hoping to end up somewhere in kindergarten or second grade,” Freed said. “I’m hoping Penn State. Fingers crossed. I just submitted my application.”
In other news Thursday, the school board unanimously approved a number of agenda items, including:
• The agreement between Homer-Center and IUP Conference Services to rent the Zink Hall and Memorial Field House swimming facilities from Nov. 18 through March 17, 2023, for use by the Homer-Center Swim Team booster organization’s practices and swim meets
• Employing Erik Foust as an Assistant Football coach for the 2022-23 season at the supplemental salary of $2,701.16
• Employing Adria Stuchel as a 4 hour/9 month cafeteria worker at the starting salary of 90 percent of $11.75 per hour
• Employing the following substitutes, pending receipt of clearances: Jennifer Huskins, cafeteria; Amber King, cafeteria; Samantha Turner, nurse; Lauren Yackuboskey, guest teacher; and Lydia Miller, guest teacher
• Employing Robyn Cochran as a full-time paraprofessional at the starting salary of 90 percent of $11.75 per hour
• Allowing Christine Yurky and 12 students to attend the Quiz Bowl on the following dates and locations: Nov. 30 at Purchase Line High School; Dec. 14 at the Saltsburg STEAM building; and Jan. 10, 2023, at Indiana High School. The cost to the district is one substitute for three days and transportation for each trip.
• Spare bus drivers for the 2022-23 school year: Julia Holby, Terri Snow, Chelsey Schultz, Crystal Monroe and Scot Hayes
• Volunteer coaches for the 2022-23 season: Boys’ basketball: James McLoughlin and Ricky Miller; baseball: James McLoughlin, Marty Maschak and Rich Sacco; track: Wes Sharp, John Capitosti, Levi McCracken, Andy Kent and Mookie Wilson; and girls’ basketball: Maggie McLoughlin
• A title change of Matthew Rodkey to 7-12 assistant principal
• The following musicians for the high school musical, pending receipt of clearances: Kristina Andrei, Tom Betts, Adam Bukosky, Graceann Bush, Karen Marshall, Luke Parise, Kenton Scott, Sandy Scott and Madison Succheralli