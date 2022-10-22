Homer-Center-sign-002.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

The Homer-Center school board recognized students during a regular board meeting Thursday for their academic and extracurricular achievements, including Annaleigh Spade, who will perform in the All-National Honor Ensembles Concert Band from Nov. 3 to 6 in National Harbor, Md.

Spade, a Homer-Center senior, will be one of five oboists and one of 143 students nationwide who were selected to perform in the ensemble. This is the first time a student from Homer-Center’s band program has made it to the all-national level.