An education plan that scales back the opportunities for in-person classroom instruction was adopted Tuesday by the Indiana Area school board in an effort to comply with recommendations and mandates handed down by officials in the state capital.
The plan, as scrutinized for more than two hours Monday by the Academic & Extracurricular Committee, won approval by the full board after brief discussion.
The revised reopening plan, put into place just 20 days before the Sept. 8 start of classes, allows early elementary-age students to attend school five days a week but divides secondary students into groups that would take classes in the buildings for two days a week.
For as meticulously designed as the plan is, it’s as fragile as the next possible directive from Pennsylvania Department of Health or Gov. Tom Wolf, school officials said.
The new version of Indiana’s “Informed Learning Options for Reopening,” initially adopted July 29, was required after Indiana County was designated with a statistical “moderate” level of community transmission of novel coronavirus and Wolf recommended on Aug. 10 that the county’s schools should conduct at least half of its classes online.
Board president Walter Schroth said Indiana’s division between live and virtual teaching gives pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students the benefit of in-person instruction at an age when it’s needed most.
“It’s especially critical for pre-K through grade five,” Schroth said. “There’s a sweet spot in a student’s ability to learn and if you get them in that time when they learn to read, then you have a chance to get them to succeed.
“Our priority was to get those kids back in their seats five days a week and that’s what the plan does.”
At the middle school, sixth-grade students are on the cusp of the full-time and part-time in-person learning model, so the plan has them in class four days a week and learning at home, watching their classes online, one day a week.
Seventh-graders through high school seniors are set to be divided in two groups that would trade off their in-school and virtual learning. So-called “Group A” students, those whose last name start with A through L, would be in the schools on Mondays and Tuesdays, while the rest, in “Group B,” would go to school Thursdays and Fridays.
When not in school, the students would watch their classes online, in real time — the “synchronous” approach.
Schools would get a deep sanitization on Wednesdays, when all students would meet online, and on Saturdays.
As it stands today.
“I have to compliment (superintendent) Mike (Vuckovich) and his team. They have tried to meet everyone’s needs as possible, including those issues that were not on our radar six weeks ago,” Schroth said.
“He describes it as being fragile, and it is, in that if our status changes or there is any change in directives coming out of Harrisburg, it could really upset this whole apple cart. But that’s probably true of the other 499 school districts in Pennsylvania.
“I believe we’ve figured out how to open the schools safely and get the kids back in their seats. But any other changes in the parameters could jeopardize our ability to enact these plans.”
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• Authorized the administration to spend as much as $28,000 of capital funds, with a priority on securing grant money instead, to upgrade computers for use of senior high and junior high students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Approved agreements with the teachers union, Indiana Area Education Association, for use of computer mediated instruction and substitute teachers related to the education plans in place during the pandemic. The union also must approve the agreements.
The memorandums call for the district to hire more teachers on a “long term substitute” basis to handle the overflow of students from classrooms where six-foot social distancing prevents an entire group of children to sit in a single room.
“This could be for nine weeks, or it could be for the entire year,” Schroth said. “We just don’t know yet.”
• Ratified recommended revisions to the student Attendance, Behavioral Guidelines and Discipline Policy handbook. A five-page summary of the changes shows that the handbook will begin an overview of how the district has responded to the coronavirus pandemic and expects students and families to take part in reducing the spread of COVID-19
“We need families, parents and students to acknowledge and understand the contagious nature of COVID-19 and the risk of infection and injury associated with the use of District transportation, in person instruction, and participation in District programs and activities,” according to the manual. “We cannot guarantee that you or your children will not become infected with COVID-19 as a result of the aggressive nature in which this virus may spread. Families, parents and students must understand the potential for infection, injury or even death as a result of COVID-19 that exists when using District transportation or participating in District instructional programs and activities. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any place where people are present.
“Let’s be vigilant in keeping each other healthy and safe,” the notice concludes.
• Ratified a 10-page agreement with Armstrong Security & Investigations LLC, of Kittanning, for providing school security officers to oversee safety during class days and at certain extracurricular events. The pact allows trained officers to carry firearms and grants the officers to follow the company’s security protocols for use of force, use of firearms and drug testing.
The district will pay $35 per hour per officer assigned to Indiana schools by Armstrong Security.
• Hired Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate student Molly Kozel as a school psychology graduate assistant at a salary of $25,000 for the 2020-21 school year.
• Contracted with Southwood Psychiatric Hospital, of Pittsburgh, to provide academic tutoring services at the rate of $90 a day in the coming school year.
• Renewed an agreement with DotCom Therapy, which calls itself “the only teletherapy company to provide comprehensive services covering all your (special education) needs” including speech and occupational therapy, licensed clinical social work, school psychology and educational audio logy, for an anticipated fee of $24,920 for roughly 7½ hours of speech therapy per week from Sept. 8 to June 30, 2021.
• Appointed teachers Alicia Clark, Robert Stewart, Kendell Walker and Brenda Pearce as mentors in support of first-year teachers in the district, each for compensation of $691 per semester.
• Hired Jacqueline Cupp as a long-term substitute teacher of family and consumer science at Indiana Area Junior High School at a daily rate of $264.79.
• Approved an updated course of study for Computer Concepts 7 and the Ebook school license from B.E. Publishing at a cost of $1,795 a year.
• Adopted new board policies governing educator misconduct and maintaining professional adult/student boundaries.
• Approved a list of school bus drivers and vehicles provided by Student Transportation America for the 2020-2021 school year.
• Accepted a bid of $15,050 from CNC Construction, Penn Run, to purchase a 2005 Ford F350 dump truck from the district.