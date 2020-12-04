Students in the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District will remain in a remote learning model until Jan. 11 due to rising cases of COVID-19 under a plan approved at a special virtual meeting Thursday.
The board voted 8-1 to delay the scheduled return of students after last week enacting a post-holiday mitigation plan for virtual learning the week after Thanksgiving break.
That plan also called for remote learning from Jan. 4 to 8, but students will now attend online only with an expected return date of Jan. 11, which could be revisited.
School directors Linda Brown, Connie Constantino, Beverly Caranese, Anthony “Tim” Canzano, Holly Hall, Rick Harper, Holly Gibson and Mary Whitfield voted in favor of staying in the remote model of instruction. Molly Stiles opposed.
The vote came after a discussion led by Dr. Charles Koren, acting superintendent, who reported these current cases in the district, but cautioned “these numbers are subject to change, and they change often.”
• Blairsville Elementary School, one teacher, with an additional teacher quarantined
• Blairsville Middle-High School, one student, with 11 students in quarantine
• Saltsburg Elementary School, two students, with a faculty member quarantined
• Saltsburg Middle/High School, five students, as well as two faculty cases
Additionally, there are three quarantined custodians at Blairsville and one in Saltsburg, with another having just returned, Koren said.
He said at SES, the school is past the recommended threshold for closure, and BES is “on the bubble.”
“Another case or two would cause Blairsville to go remote at this time,” he said.
Koren also provided regional virus numbers as of Wednesday in the following ZIP codes, from the Pennsylvania Department of Health:
• Blairsville: 217 cases, 23.3 percent positivity rate
• Black Lick: 22 cases, 62.5 percent positivity rate
• Saltsburg: 90 cases, 50 percent positivity rate
• Clarksburg: 26 cases, 57.14 percent positivity rate
• Avonmore: 61 cases, 40.91 percent positivity rate
• Slickville: Nine, no positivity rate available
“Everybody can be commended that we haven’t had a massive outbreak, but that’s what we’re guarding against,” he said.
The directors discussed concerns, including internet access and connectivity issues for students during synchronous learning in response to a question by Constantino.
Jesse Madden, of consultant Twisted Computing, said if internet is an issue, parents should reach out to their child’s school for a hot spot. Madden said there are about 200 to 300 hot spots left, and that only 40 to 50 have been requested.
He acknowledged the Verizon hot spots are only as good as the cell service in a particular area.
Koren said staff has been “very flexible” with students having connectivity issues, and if there is a problem, families need to reach out to the school they attend. In addition, a social worker has gone to several homes to assist with internet issues, he said.
To gauge how widespread of a problem this may be, Koren said the district will advise families to contact a building principal so he can gather and share information with the board to resolve the problems.
Board members shared their opinions during discussion.
“These numbers aren’t going to go away,” Hall said. “They’re going to keep climbing.”
Caranese advocated for the stability of virtual learning, saying going back and forth from online to in-person learning is “not good for the kids.”
Gibson discussed a tragic situation at Latrobe, where she said a school secretary recently passed away due to complications from COVID-19.
“That hit home,” Gibson said. “It’s awful.”
A teacher herself, she said students will recover from pandemic learning losses.
“This is a moment in their lifetime,” Gibson said. “Kids will bounce back from this educationally. I firmly believe that. Our teachers will do that for them. This is a moment of their life.”
“I’ve said that all along, from the beginning,” Hall said. “Are we going to wait for a fatality to happen and go ‘oh, we should’ve done this’?”
Canzano was concerned of another potential case spike and agreed to remote learning.
Harper discussed concerns on the stress on students from remote learning: “I don’t want the cure to be worse than the disease,” he said.
Stiles expressed what she said was “probably an unpopular opinion” but recommended the hybrid learning model to keep tabs on students.
“I believe that teen behavioral health problems are up right now,” she said. “Suicide rates are up right now. Drug abuse is up right now. Domestic violence is up. For some of these kids, the school is the safest place they go to every day. And it’s the place where they have a meal. … The thought of a complete virtual, I would rather see us go back to hybrid than shut it down completely. They need to be in school.”
The directors reminded parents that the goal is to get students back to the classroom.
“It’s a no-win situation,” Whitfield said.
“That was a tough decision, folks,” Harper said.
The board also discussed winter sports, with Koren saying the department of health, the PIAA, District 6 and the Heritage Conference have approved the start of practice with health guidelines in place. Practice for basketball and wrestling in the district can begin Monday.