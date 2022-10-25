Social Emotional Learning Worldwide Senior Adviser Dr. Mark Greenberg and CEO Dorothy Morelli recently announced that Ben Franklin Elementary School in the Indiana Area School District has achieved model school status for its implementation of its TIER 1 social-emotional program — PATHS.

Ben Franklin Elementary School hosted a celebration on Oct. 18 for students, staff and invited guests. The program included a school-wide assembly, a model lesson in the school’s new outdoor learning space, and remarks by Greenberg.

