Social Emotional Learning Worldwide Senior Adviser Dr. Mark Greenberg and CEO Dorothy Morelli recently announced that Ben Franklin Elementary School in the Indiana Area School District has achieved model school status for its implementation of its TIER 1 social-emotional program — PATHS.
Ben Franklin Elementary School hosted a celebration on Oct. 18 for students, staff and invited guests. The program included a school-wide assembly, a model lesson in the school’s new outdoor learning space, and remarks by Greenberg.
Students were treated to a surprise visit from Twiggle and Pete the Cat during the assembly. Twiggle the Turtle could be considered the mascot of the PATHS Program, according to Kelly Urbani, principal at Ben Franklin Elementary, who explained that children in pre-K, kindergarten and first grade are introduced to Twiggle, along with his friends Daphne the Duck, Duke the Dog and Henrietta the Hedgehog, to help children develop the foundation for social-emotional success now and in the future.
“The activities in the curriculum complement what occurs in a primary classroom and fit right into the daily schedule,” Urbani said.
Families of Ben Franklin students are familiar with the PATHS program, which stands for Promoting Alternative Thinking Strategies, as many children have been identified as the “PATHS Kid of the Day.” PATHS is an intervention that aims to improve young children’s social and emotional competence, promote self-control and reduce problem behaviors.
“This designation is a wonderful testament to the hard work, commitment and leadership displayed by our students, staff, administration and Board of Directors for providing our students with the necessary skills to manage their emotions and develop their interpersonal/communication skills,” Superintendent Michael Vuckovich said. “Students participating in the development of these career-readiness skills showed improved classroom behavior, an increased ability to manage stress and depression, and better attitudes about themselves, others and school. We have an amazing school district filled with excellent educators and families and this recognition is reflective of their efforts.”
The process through which young people and adults acquire and apply the knowledge, skills and attitudes to develop healthy identities, manage emotions and achieve goals is a vital part of preparing students to be college and/or career ready.
Greenberg, who created the PATHS program, presented a plaque to Urbani during the assembly and named her an honorary PATHS Kid of the Day.
“I am extremely proud of the work our staff has done for children in the area of Social Emotional Learning,” Urbani said.
Urbani explained that the Collaborative for Academic and Social Emotional Learning is largely considered the leading authority on all things SEL and defines it as the process through which children and adults acquire and effectively apply the knowledge, attitudes and skills necessary to understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships and make responsible decisions.
According to Morelli, “The (Ben Franklin) school community members were able to incorporate SEL in order to benefit both educator and student outcomes. Benchmarks were completed by the school under the leadership of the Indiana Area School District Board of Directors and administration. The Indiana, Pa., school district has become a leader in the implementation of addressing the needs of the whole child. Congratulations to all!”
“Our school climate at Ben Franklin has begun to transform as a result of this hard work,” Urbani said.
“SEL at our school is more than a curriculum; it is a way of being. It’s the way our staff shows up for our children on a daily basis.”
During the assembly, certificates were presented to affiliate trainers, April Morealli, Angela McMasters and Justin Zahorchak, which means that these three individuals have completed all of the requirements to officially train teachers and other staff members.
“I’m beyond grateful to be leading a school that is full of empathetic and compassionate adults who are constantly modeling for children the mission of our district: “WHERE EVERYONE IS INSPIRED AND CHALLENGED TO EXCEL” both academically and behaviorally,” Urbani said.