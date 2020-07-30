Marion Center high school sign
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

In addition to discussing and approving a staggered start for students of the district, the Marion Center Area school board on Monday also talked over and approved the district’s targeted school improvement plans for the 2020-21 year, which are focusing on increasing attendance and improving curriculum mapping, pacing guides and assessments.

This report will be available on the school’s website for members of the community to read soon.

The board also approved:

• Elementary and secondary student handbooks.

• The proposed Marion Center Cyber Academy memorandum of understanding with Marion Center Area Education Association as presented pending approval.

• The 2018 audit of the financial statements of the district for the year ending June 30, 2018.

• The retirement, with regret, of instructional aid Cristina Wingrove effective July 1, 2020.

• Granting tenure to Erin Stormer, who has satisfied the requirements as dictated by PDE laws and regulations for a contract as a professional employee with the district.

• The hiring of Valerie Slade as lifeguard and Jennifer Craig as an instructional assistant at starting salaries determined by the AFSCME contract effective the first day of the 2020-21 school year.

• The hiring of Michele Kelly as a long-term special education substitute and Megan Blair as a long-term substitute to fill a vacancy at pro-rated salaries of $32,500 with single health insurance.

• Acknowledgement of the following booster and/or parent organizations that promote and support the extracurricular activities of students in the district: Band Boosters, Basketball Boosters, Football Boosters, Swim Team Boosters, Volleyball Boosters, Rayne Elementary PTA, Baseball Boosters, Cheerleading Boosters, Softball Boosters, Track/Cross Country Boosters, Wrestling Boosters and W.A. McCreery Elementary PTA.

• The resignation, with regret, of Queston VanHorne as high school football coach.

• The following supplemental coaching positions for the 2020-21 school year: Janessa Daisher as head cheerleading coach at $3,250; Elizabeth Wise as assistant cheerleading coach at $1,500 pending clearances; and Brad Smith as junior high football coach at $4,600.

• Supplemental positions for Matthew Johnson as high school band director at $7,350 and Arista Barnoff as assistant high school band director at $2,475.

• The following volunteer coaches: Brad Smith Jr., Justin Hill, Steve Montgomery and Travis Parcell, pending clearances.

• Designation of The Indiana Gazette as the district’s paper of general circulation.

• The adoption of Resolution 72720-1, temporary provisions and the development of a health and safety plan prescribed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

