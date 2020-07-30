This report will be available on the school’s website for members of the community to read soon.
The board also approved:
• Elementary and secondary student handbooks.
• The proposed Marion Center Cyber Academy memorandum of understanding with Marion Center Area Education Association as presented pending approval.
• The 2018 audit of the financial statements of the district for the year ending June 30, 2018.
• The retirement, with regret, of instructional aid Cristina Wingrove effective July 1, 2020.
• Granting tenure to Erin Stormer, who has satisfied the requirements as dictated by PDE laws and regulations for a contract as a professional employee with the district.
• The hiring of Valerie Slade as lifeguard and Jennifer Craig as an instructional assistant at starting salaries determined by the AFSCME contract effective the first day of the 2020-21 school year.
• The hiring of Michele Kelly as a long-term special education substitute and Megan Blair as a long-term substitute to fill a vacancy at pro-rated salaries of $32,500 with single health insurance.
• Acknowledgement of the following booster and/or parent organizations that promote and support the extracurricular activities of students in the district: Band Boosters, Basketball Boosters, Football Boosters, Swim Team Boosters, Volleyball Boosters, Rayne Elementary PTA, Baseball Boosters, Cheerleading Boosters, Softball Boosters, Track/Cross Country Boosters, Wrestling Boosters and W.A. McCreery Elementary PTA.
• The resignation, with regret, of Queston VanHorne as high school football coach.
• The following supplemental coaching positions for the 2020-21 school year: Janessa Daisher as head cheerleading coach at $3,250; Elizabeth Wise as assistant cheerleading coach at $1,500 pending clearances; and Brad Smith as junior high football coach at $4,600.
• Supplemental positions for Matthew Johnson as high school band director at $7,350 and Arista Barnoff as assistant high school band director at $2,475.
• The following volunteer coaches: Brad Smith Jr., Justin Hill, Steve Montgomery and Travis Parcell, pending clearances.
• Designation of The Indiana Gazette as the district’s paper of general circulation.
• The adoption of Resolution 72720-1, temporary provisions and the development of a health and safety plan prescribed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.