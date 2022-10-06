Reporters from nine area schools will participate in this year’s School News program sponsored by The Indiana Gazette. The first columns will be published Friday.
Participating high schools for 2022-23 are Homer-Center, Indiana Area, Indiana County Technology Center, Penns Manor, Purchase Line, River Valley, Seeds of Faith Christian Academy, United and West Shamokin.
These student reporters are encouraged to write columns to keep Gazette readers apprised of what is happening in their school districts. Events that take place in the elementary and junior and senior high schools are featured, as well as personality pieces and profiles. The School News program is an opportunity for students to discover if they are suited to the news reporting field and wish to pursue a career in it, as they deal with deadlines and gathering news.
It also provides them with their first taste of being published and having a bylined story, which can be added to their portfolios.
The following students, and their advisers, are participating in the 2022-23 School News program:
Homer-Center: Alexis Mitchell; adviser Deanne Magolis
Indiana Area: Addison Mosco, Ella Mosco, Meghan Rummel and Madeline Shirley; adviser Larry Nath
Indiana County Technology Center: Mykala Harriger, Sierra Hart-Fabbri and Denver Machis; adviser Melaney Brubaker
Penns Manor: Gabrielle Cochran, Michelle Myers, Zoe Pantall, Lynsiey Patterson, Kalyn Walk-Keith and Isabella Wenzel; adviser Beth Sabatini
Purchase Line: Bella Bartlebaugh, Thomas Batten, Jalyn Buterbaugh, Arianna DiLascio, Isabella Faught, Willow Gray, Cherish Kauffman, Rylee Lee, Kadance Nedrow, Mia Pearce and Brock Small; adviser Jessica Subich
River Valley: Kendal Escalona, Kennedy Garvin, Megan McConnell and Gage Pierce; adviser Geoffrey Dixon
Seeds of Faith Christian Academy: Hunter Bailey and Katana Fulmer; adviser Shanda Buterbaugh
United: Ruardon Butler and Nasia Cron; adviser Nathan Bevard
West Shamokin: Nikola Buffone, Bailey Conrad, Emma Orr and Liberty Prindible; adviser Laura Breznican