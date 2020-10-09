Reporters from 12 area schools will participate in this year’s School News program sponsored by The Indiana Gazette.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s program has been set up where students from three schools will have stories published each week, rather than all schools writing weekly.
Participating high schools for 2019-20 are Blairsville, Homer-Center, Indiana Area, Indiana County Technology Center, Indiana Wesleyan School, Marion Center, Penns Manor, Purchase Line, Saltsburg, Seeds of Faith Christian Academy, United and West Shamokin.
These student reporters are encouraged to write columns to keep Gazette readers apprised of what is happening in their school districts. Events that take place in the elementary and junior and senior high schools are featured, as well as personality pieces and profiles. The School News program is an opportunity for students to discover if they are suited to the news reporting field and wish to pursue a career in it, as they deal with deadlines and gathering news.
It also provides them with their first taste of being published and having a bylined story, which can be added to their portfolios.
The first columns by the student reporters this school year are being published today on Page 16. The following students, and their advisers, are participating in the 2020-21 School News program:
Blairsville: Gia Bumpass, Danika Davidson, Victoria Hogan, Isabella Previte and Molly Sisitki; adviser John Brady
Homer-Center: Michaela Catalano; adviser Deanne Magolis
Indiana Area: Adriana Guth-Borowski, Justin Reese and Kiley Branan; adviser Larry Nath
Indiana County Technology Center: Adalynn Ondo, Brianna Sirochman and Danielle Vanhorn; adviser Melaney Brubaker
Indiana Wesleyan School: Breanna Duvall; adviser Shirley Sloniger
Marion Center: Callie Bland, Liam Dicken, Hayden Johnston, Lindsay Mallory, Grace Rogeaux, Lilly Ryer, Jadyn Schoch, Elizabeth Smith and Rebecca Spence; adviser Sabrina Sandoval
Penns Manor: Anna Buggy and Luke Rainey; adviser Beth Sabatini
Purchase Line: Edward Esposti, Avery Falisec and Jade Misko; adviser Jessica Subich
Saltsburg: Alyssa Adams, Carolynn Bucco, Tom Dionisi, Rachel O’Day and Sara Shaner; adviser Geoffrey Dixon
Seeds of Faith Christian Academy: Skylar Carson, Helen Dias, Noble Ditch, Elise Dugas, Ryan Dugas, Eliana Echevarria, Katana Fulmer, Drew Kimmel, Kaleb Kimmel, Molly Marquez, Trinity Metcalf, Matteo Noronha, Joaquin Partida and Luke Shepler; adviser Jessica McCracken
United: Anna Gazdik and Kylee Rodkey; adviser Lori Gilbert
West Shamokin: Mackenzie Buzzard, Bailey Conrad, Natalie Eddy and Lacey Williams; adviser Laura Breznican