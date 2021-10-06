Reporters from eight area schools will participate in this year’s School News program sponsored by The Indiana Gazette.
Participating high schools for 2021-22 are Homer-Center, Indiana Area, Indiana County Technology Center, Marion Center, Penns Manor, Purchase Line, River Valley and West Shamokin.
These student reporters are encouraged to write columns to keep Gazette readers apprised of what is happening in their school districts. Events that take place in the elementary and junior and senior high schools are featured, as well as personality pieces and profiles. The School News program is an opportunity for students to discover if they are suited to the news reporting field and wish to pursue a career in it, as they deal with deadlines and gathering news.
It also provides them with their first taste of being published and having a bylined story, which can be added to their portfolios.
The first columns by the student reporters this school year are being published Friday. The following students, and their advisers, are participating in the 2021-22 School News program:
Homer-Center: Michaela Catalano and Kira Friedel; adviser Deanne Magolis
Indiana Area: Kiley Branan, Olivia Burkhart, Nicholas Drahnak, Victoria Gallagher, Michael Jadzak, Amara Moore, Addison Mosco, Ella Mosco, Meghan Rummel, Madeline Shirley, Kara Somerville, Ellen Speer, Jennifer Todd and Cydne White; adviser Erik Puskar
Indiana County Technology Center: Quintessa Briggs-Smith, Sierra Hart-Fabbri, Adalyn Ondo and Dakota Robinson; adviser Melaney Brubaker
Marion Center: Claire Hood, Rebecca Leicht, Lyndsay Mallory, Grace Rougeaux, Becca Spence, Mackenzie Thomas and Allison Yeomans; adviser Sabrina Sandoval
Penns Manor: Anna Buggy, Luke Rainey and Isabella Wenzel; adviser Beth Sabatini
Purchase Line: Bella Bartlebaugh, Jalyn Buterbaugh, Cherish Kauffman, Rylee Lee, Kadance Nedrow, Noah Peles and Brock Small; adviser Jessica Subich
River Valley: Frankie Benko, Danika Davidson, Emilee Johns, Madison Miller, Phoebe Ringler and Jackson Vukman; adviser Geoffrey Dixon
West Shamokin: Nikola Buffone, Bailey Conrad, Natalie Eddy, Aliya Jewart and Melissa Spohn; adviser Laura Breznican